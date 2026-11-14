Singapore retains world's top maritime city ranking for seventh consecutive edition

Singapore has retained its position as the world's leading maritime city for the seventh consecutive edition of the DNV-Menon Leading Maritime Cities ranking, taking first place in three of five categories in 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

The city-state topped the Shipping, Ports and Logistics, and Attractiveness and Competitiveness categories. The remaining two categories assess Maritime Finance and Law and Maritime Technology.

The ranking combines shipping activity, port performance and maritime business services data with assessments by maritime industry experts worldwide.

Singapore's maritime sector is home to more than 200 international shipping groups, while its port network connects the city-state to more than 600 ports worldwide. The Port of Singapore handled a record 44.66 million TEU in 2025, alongside vessel arrivals totalling 3.22 billion gross tonnage.

Marine fuel sales reached a record 56.77 million tonnes, maintaining Singapore's position as the world's largest bunkering port.

Investment in port automation, maritime digitalisation, innovation and alternative marine fuels continues as Singapore develops its maritime infrastructure and services.

DNV is a Norway-based assurance and risk management group providing ship classification, certification, technical assurance and advisory services. It is wholly owned by the Det Norske Veritas Foundation.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established in 1996 as the country's maritime and port regulator and planning authority. Its responsibilities include maritime safety, environmental protection, international maritime representation and workforce development.