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2026 November 14   02:58

shipbuilding

Chinese yard Huangpu Wenchong to build two 5,300 TEU boxships for German Elbdeich

Two 5,300 TEU container ships for German shipowner Elbdeich Reederei are on Chinese shipbuilder Huangpu Wenchong's construction programme in Guangzhou, the shipowner's fleet register shows.  

The vessels, assigned hull numbers H2669 and H2670, will each have a deadweight of approximately 67,500 tonnes. Elbdeich lists 2027 as the construction year for both ships.  

The newbuildings appear in shipbuilding orderbooks under the provisional names Elbtrust and Elbreliance, although neither name has been confirmed in the owner's official fleet listing.  

The contract was signed in August 2025 for two widebeam container ships initially specified at 5,100 TEU. Elbdeich's updated fleet register now lists both vessels at 5,300 TEU.  

The ships are based on Huangpu Wenchong's Honghu design, developed for the medium-sized container ship segment. The original specification includes an optimised hull form, energy-saving propulsion devices, shore-power connections and exhaust-treatment equipment to meet Tier III nitrogen oxide emission requirements.  

The design provides for a service speed of 19 knots and an Energy Efficiency Design Index more than 50% below the applicable reference line.  

The order continues a shipbuilding relationship established in 2023. Earlier contracts covered 1,250 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships and 1,900 TEU feeder vessels. Two of the latter, Elbmaster and Elbchief, were named in China in 2026.  

Elbdeich Reederei GmbH & Co. KG is a family-owned German shipping company headquartered in Drochtersen, Lower Saxony. Founded in 2004 by Peter Frese and fellow shipowners, it is now wholly owned by the Frese family. The company operates around 30 container ships, focusing on European feeder trades, and provides technical, commercial and crew-management services through the USC group.  

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Based in Guangzhou, the company designs and builds commercial vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers and specialised ships.

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