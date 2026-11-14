Chinese shipowner Xiehai launches Sierra Leone carrier with 50-ship fleet plan

Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Xiehai Group has taken a controlling stake in Sierra Leone's new national shipping company, which plans to assemble a 50-vessel fleet, the economic and commercial office of China's embassy in Freetown confirmed.

The Chinese group owns 70% of Sierra Leone Ocean Shipping Company (SLOSCO), with the state-owned Sierra Leone National Shipping Agency (SLNSA) holding the remaining 30%.

The venture was inaugurated in Freetown on 19 October 2026, with an initial fleet target of 30 ships before expanding to 50.

The planned fleet includes bulk carriers, product and chemical tankers and feeder containerships. Operations will focus on Sierra Leone's iron ore and bauxite exports, alongside imports of petroleum products, grain and other commodities.

The partners signed their joint-venture agreement on 16 July, securing parliamentary ratification on 4 August. Under Sierra Leone's shipping legislation, SLNSA has the right, at its discretion, to handle cargo representing 40% of the value of the country's imports and exports. The provision does not mean the new carrier has already secured that share of the market.

Privately owned Zhejiang Xiehai Group was established in 2013 and is based in Linhai, Zhejiang province. Its businesses include international shipping, chartering, vessel management and maritime logistics.

SLOSCO is a Sierra Leonean limited company headquartered in Freetown. SLNSA is the country's statutory national shipping agency.

Qingdao-based Seacon Shipping Group Holdings operates shipowning, chartering and ship-management businesses. At 30 June 2026, it controlled 38 vessels and held interests in another 15 through joint ventures, with combined capacity of approximately 1.83m dwt.