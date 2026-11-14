MOL backs AI beach-cleaning robot with first fund grant

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has selected a beach-cleaning robot project developed by environmental technology firm Pirika for the first grant under its MOL BLUE Ocean Fund, the shipping group confirmed.

The project will combine robotics and artificial intelligence to develop a system capable of automatically identifying, picking up, transporting and collecting debris from beaches.

Tokyo-based Pirika will test the robot in real-world environments, including sandy beaches, to assess its mobility, waste recognition accuracy and collection capabilities.

The company will also examine existing beach-cleaning practices and the needs of stakeholders to determine whether the system can be deployed in operational conditions. The objective is to develop an automated alternative to conventional beach-cleaning methods that can collect coastal debris continuously and efficiently.

The grant marks the first project selected under the MOL BLUE Ocean Fund, established on 22 May 2026 to support environmental and social initiatives in regions connected to the shipping group's operations.

The fund focuses on three areas: marine environment, inspiring the next generation and supporting local communities. It works with educational institutions, non-profit organisations and social startups to develop long-term solutions to environmental and community challenges. MOL plans to use the fund to expand cooperation with external partners on projects addressing ocean-related issues.