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2026 November 15   00:59

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China's Shanghai Shipping Exchange records 65.53% surge in tanker price index

International secondhand tanker values surged 65.53% year on year to an index reading of 1,881.78 points on 11 November, far outpacing gains in dry-bulk carriers and China's domestic vessel markets, the latest Shanghai Shipping Exchange figures show.  

The international tanker price index rose 1.34% from 1,856.89 points the previous week, compared with 1,136.84 points a year earlier. It recorded the strongest annual increase among the four vessel-sector indexes.  

The broader Shanghai Ship Price Index increased 0.37% week on week to 1,313.48 points from 1,308.68, putting it 16.71% above its year-earlier level of 1,125.44.  

International dry-bulk carrier valuations also strengthened, with the sector index rising 1.76% to 1,035.59 points from 1,017.71. That was the largest weekly gain among the four sector indexes, while the annual increase reached 33.88% from 773.53 points.  

China's domestic secondhand vessel markets moved in the opposite direction during the week.  The coastal bulk-carrier price index fell 0.48% to 1,471.51 points from 1,478.60, while the inland bulk-carrier index declined 0.27% to 1,040.22 from 1,043.08.  

Both domestic indexes remained higher year on year, although their gains were considerably smaller than those recorded internationally. Coastal bulk-carrier valuations rose 2.35% from 1,437.79 points, while inland vessel valuations increased 1.73% from 1,022.57.  The exchange's ship-price index system covers 17 benchmark vessel types, using secondhand transaction data to assess representative five-year-old ships in good operating condition.  

International tanker benchmarks include 47,000-dwt product tankers, 74,000-dwt Panamax, 105,000-dwt Aframax, 158,000-dwt Suezmax and 300,000-dwt VLCCs.  

Dry-bulk benchmarks cover 35,000-dwt Handysize, 57,000-dwt Supramax, 75,000-dwt Panamax and 170,000-dwt Capesize vessels, alongside smaller Chinese coastal and inland ships.  

The indexes measure changes in benchmark vessel valuations rather than individual sale prices. The series is published weekly and uses 7 April 2010 as its base date, with an initial value of 1,000 points.  

The Shanghai Shipping Exchange is a national-level Chinese shipping exchange established in 1996 with State Council approval.

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