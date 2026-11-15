Jan De Nul installs four cables at once in Germany's Wadden Sea

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul has completed the simultaneous installation of three subsea power cables and a fibre-optic cable across a six-kilometre stretch of Germany's Wadden Sea, a company statement confirmed.

The three-month operation, carried out during the summer between Baltrum Island and the German mainland, marks the first milestone in four subsea export cable projects being delivered under transmission system operator TenneT's 2GW Programme.

Together, the projects are intended to bring renewable electricity to more than eight million German households.

The installation took place in a protected intertidal area where large sections of seabed become exposed at low tide and water remains extremely shallow even at high tide, ruling out conventional cable-laying vessels.

Jan De Nul deployed its purpose-built Waadrinner barge, comprising three interconnected pontoons, each equipped with a cable carousel.

A precision positioning system enabled all four cables to be laid simultaneously, while the barge's optimised weight and draught helped limit disturbance to the sensitive seabed.

The contractor then used its specially designed Sunfish trencher to bury and protect the three power cables and fibre-optic cable simultaneously beneath the seabed.

Despite its size and weight, the machine exerts less pressure on the seabed than a standing adult, the company said. The work also included pulling the cables through pre-installed pipes beneath Baltrum Island and the mainland's coastal defences.

Constantly changing water levels, soil conditions and site accessibility required detailed planning and coordination of personnel, equipment and operations, with safety and environmental protection remaining priorities throughout the project.

Jan De Nul Group is the trade name of Luxembourg-incorporated Sofidra SA, the parent company of a group engaged in offshore energy infrastructure, dredging, civil engineering and environmental remediation.

TenneT is a European electricity transmission group operating high-voltage networks in the Netherlands and Germany. Its German operations cover transmission infrastructure development, maintenance and system operation, including offshore grid connections in the North Sea.