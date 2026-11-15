ExxonMobil approves $12.5bn Guyana gas project with 250,000-bpd FPSO

ExxonMobil’s Longtail gas and condensate development off Guyana has received final investment approval, with an additional $12.5bn planned for the project, the company said.

The eighth development in the Stabroek block, in its southeastern sector, will be the first to target non-associated gas and condensate-rich reservoirs, with production scheduled to begin in 2030. A newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessel will be designed to handle 1.2bn standard cubic feet of gas and up to 250,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Guyana approved the field development plan and issued a petroleum production licence on 12 November. Longtail will develop nine reservoirs through 45 subsea wells — 27 production and 18 gas injection wells — with projected condensate output of 776m barrels over 30 years.

Dutch offshore engineering group SBM Offshore secured front-end engineering and design contracts for the FPSO in March.

Work is progressing to plan, with the vessel expected to have the largest gas-handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO. SBM Offshore's 12 November update still listed Longtail under design rather than construction.

The FPSO will include gas reinjection and export facilities. Gas could be piped ashore to support a proposed industrial hub in Berbice, including power generation, fertiliser production, alumina and mineral processing, and data centres.

A second offshore gas pipeline remains contingent on further investment decisions, demand and infrastructure. The production licence requires a gas utilisation and export study and gas-export safety measures.

“By developing these gas and condensate resources, we’re unlocking new value for Guyana while delivering advantaged energy to meet growing global demand,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the project and holds 45% of Stabroek. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30%, while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited has 25%. ExxonMobil is producing about 900,000 barrels of oil per day from four Stabroek projects. Production is expected to exceed 1m barrels per day when Uaru starts up in the fourth quarter of 2026. Whiptail and Hammerhead are scheduled to follow in 2027 and 2029.

Around 6,000 Guyanese support operations, while spending with local suppliers by the operator and contractors has exceeded $3.9bn since 2015.