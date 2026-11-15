  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ExxonMobil approves $12.5bn Guyana gas project with 250,000-bpd FPSO

2026 November 15   02:13

offshore

ExxonMobil approves $12.5bn Guyana gas project with 250,000-bpd FPSO

ExxonMobil’s Longtail gas and condensate development off Guyana has received final investment approval, with an additional $12.5bn planned for the project, the company said.  

The eighth development in the Stabroek block, in its southeastern sector, will be the first to target non-associated gas and condensate-rich reservoirs, with production scheduled to begin in 2030. A newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessel will be designed to handle 1.2bn standard cubic feet of gas and up to 250,000 barrels of condensate per day.  

Guyana approved the field development plan and issued a petroleum production licence on 12 November. Longtail will develop nine reservoirs through 45 subsea wells — 27 production and 18 gas injection wells — with projected condensate output of 776m barrels over 30 years.  

Dutch offshore engineering group SBM Offshore secured front-end engineering and design contracts for the FPSO in March.

Work is progressing to plan, with the vessel expected to have the largest gas-handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO. SBM Offshore's 12 November update still listed Longtail under design rather than construction.  

The FPSO will include gas reinjection and export facilities. Gas could be piped ashore to support a proposed industrial hub in Berbice, including power generation, fertiliser production, alumina and mineral processing, and data centres.  

A second offshore gas pipeline remains contingent on further investment decisions, demand and infrastructure. The production licence requires a gas utilisation and export study and gas-export safety measures.  

“By developing these gas and condensate resources, we’re unlocking new value for Guyana while delivering advantaged energy to meet growing global demand,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.  

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the project and holds 45% of Stabroek. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30%, while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited has 25%.  ExxonMobil is producing about 900,000 barrels of oil per day from four Stabroek projects. Production is expected to exceed 1m barrels per day when Uaru starts up in the fourth quarter of 2026. Whiptail and Hammerhead are scheduled to follow in 2027 and 2029.  

Around 6,000 Guyanese support operations, while spending with local suppliers by the operator and contractors has exceeded $3.9bn since 2015.  

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

03:22

Cargo at Croatia’s Rijeka port surges 75.4% as national throughput rises 18.5%

01:01

Jan De Nul installs four cables at once in Germany's Wadden Sea

00:59

China's Shanghai Shipping Exchange records 65.53% surge in tanker price index

2026 November 14

04:28

MOL backs AI beach-cleaning robot with first fund grant

03:08

Chinese shipowner Xiehai launches Sierra Leone carrier with 50-ship fleet plan

02:58

Chinese yard Huangpu Wenchong to build two 5,300 TEU boxships for German Elbdeich

01:37

Singapore retains world's top maritime city ranking for seventh consecutive edition

00:17

Japan's Inpex signs first LNG sales deals for $20.9bn project in Indonesia

2026 November 13

18:27

Singapore fuel alliance says US ethanol could fuel 300-plus methanol-capable ships

18:17

Hamina LNG opens 2027 bookings at HaminaKotka port

18:07

US Coast Guard clears MSC Poesia cruise ship after 11-day detention in Miami

17:53

India confirms $3.2bn shipbuilding cluster plan in Andhra Pradesh

17:43

Pakistan's state LNG buyer seeks two cargoes after rejecting $31/MMBtu bid

17:33

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's nine-month operating profit jumps ninefold

17:23

India opens ship register to vessels with over 50% qualifying ownership

17:12

Liberia gives ships 30 days to correct maritime labour documents

17:02

Six West African states validate draft marine pollution response pact in Gambia

16:57

South African Sasol signs deal to study floating LNG terminal in Mozambique

16:14

Ship transits through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles fall 7.4% in nine months

15:46

Greek shipowner Seanergy adds four bulkers for $264m in $855m fleet expansion

15:04

Chinese yards hold all 152 orders for 5,000–7,499 TEU container ships

14:43

Maersk opens 7,000-TEU logistics hub in Uruguay after $20m-plus investment

14:20

Fincantieri lifts 2026 EBITDA forecast as backlog hits €44.7bn

13:54

DP World advances opening of two terminals in Fujairah, UAE, by six months

13:44

Hapag-Lloyd delays $4.2bn takeover of Israeli liner ZIM to first-quarter 2027

12:53

China's largest home-built cruise ship completes trial voyage to Guangzhou

12:28

US-based shipowner Pangaea's bulker hits bridge near Philadelphia

10:23

UK sanctions 10 tankers and Rosneft’s Arctic oil project in Russia

09:59

Los Angeles port becomes first in US to exceed 1m TEU in consecutive months

2026 November 12

18:06

HD Hyundai and US defence firm Anduril launch 600-ton drone ship in South Korea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news