Cargo at Croatia’s Rijeka port surges 75.4% as national throughput rises 18.5%

Cargo throughput at Croatia’s port of Rijeka surged 75.4% to 2.25m tonnes in the third quarter of 2026, leading an 18.5% increase across the country’s seaports, figures released by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics show.

National cargo volumes reached 6.598m tonnes, up from 5.567m tonnes a year earlier, driven primarily by a 69.4% increase in containerised cargo, which accounted for 34% of total throughput.

Liquid cargo rose 4%, representing 45% of the total, while dry bulk shipments fell 31.6%, accounting for 10%. Rijeka handled 2,245,779 tonnes, followed by Omišalj with 1,809,602 tonnes, up 8.7%. Split gained 7.5% to 719,051 tonnes, while Ploče fell 8.3% to 816,519 tonnes and Bakar declined 27.2% to 467,258 tonnes.

Together, the five ports accounted for 92% of Croatia’s seaport cargo throughput. Rijeka’s growth followed the September 2025 launch of commercial operations at Rijeka Gateway, a container terminal developed by APM Terminals and Croatia’s ENNA Group.

The terminal handled more than 370,000 TEU in its first year, receiving 100 ships and more than 1,000 trains. The national figures do not establish how much of Rijeka’s growth came from the facility.

Meanwhile, Jadranska vrata handled 254,798 TEU at the Brajdica container terminal in January-September 2026, down 26% from 342,628 TEU a year earlier. Croatian port operator Luka Rijeka holds a 49% stake in the company.

Across Croatia, seaport cargo throughput rose 20% to 18.992m tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, against 15.825m tonnes a year earlier.