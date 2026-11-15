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2026 November 15   23:47

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CMA CGM's third-quarter сontainer volumes rise 5.5% year on year to 6.5m TEU

French container carrier CMA CGM said third-quarter EBITDA jumped 61.6% to $4.8bn as higher freight rates and cargo volumes lifted earnings.  

Revenue grew 31.1% to $18.4bn and the EBITDA margin widened 4.9 percentage points to 25.9% in the three months to September.  

Container volumes rose 5.5% year on year to 6.5m TEU. Shipping revenue increased 37.3% to $12.3bn as average revenue per TEU climbed 30% to $1,891.

Shipping EBITDA reached $4bn, against $2.2bn a year earlier, and the margin rose 7.5 points to 32.4%.  The gains came as disruptions in the Middle East kept freight rates elevated. CMA CGM attributed volume growth to restocking, investment in AI infrastructure and demand for clean technologies and electric vehicles, particularly in China.  

Logistics revenue rose 19.2% to $5.46bn, but EBITDA fell 14.4% to $366m. Its margin slipped 2.6 percentage points to 6.7% amid weak freight forwarding and automotive markets.  

CMA CGM deployed the first French-flagged, LNG-powered 24,000-TEU vessels in its new series — CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, CMA CGM PANTHEON and CMA CGM ORSAY — on its Asia-Europe FAL route. It also carried out bioethanol bunkering in Brazil, bio-LNG bunkering in Rotterdam and what it called record biomethanol bunkering in Shanghai.  

CEVA Logistics acquired FedEx Supply Chain and began restructuring under Patrick Moebel. CMA Terminals took a 49% stake in Morocco's Nador Container Terminal, while the group developed Terminal 4 at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah port with Red Sea Gateway Terminal.

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