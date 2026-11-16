Iran claims mine strike sank supertanker carrying over 2m barrels near Hormuz

A supertanker carrying more than 2m barrels of crude oil has sunk after striking a naval mine and catching fire near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in an official statement on Sunday.

The vessel was one of two tankers that allegedly struck mines while attempting to use a route through the southern part of the strait that Iranian authorities consider unauthorised. Both ships suffered explosions and caught fire, with the supertanker subsequently sinking in the southern Persian Gulf, the military force claimed.

The IRGC alleged that both vessels had switched off their identification and positioning systems and were attempting to transit covertly with US military support.

The force warned fishermen to avoid the reported wreck and urged tanker owners, shipping companies and crews to stay clear of the restricted area. In an earlier statement on 15 November, the IRGC Navy claimed that two tankers had caught fire following mine strikes.

Another two vessels reportedly abandoned attempts to transit the strait and returned towards the Persian Gulf after receiving warnings from Iranian traffic controllers.

Separately, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued warning 205-26 on Sunday concerning an attack on a tanker travelling eastbound through the Arabian Gulf towards the Strait of Hormuz. The warning, based on information from Indian shipping authorities, confirmed that all crew members were safe.

The latest claims come amid continued disruption to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian authorities have imposed restrictions on vessel movements since late February. The International Maritime Organization had recorded 136 confirmed maritime incidents in the affected Middle East region as of 11 November, with at least 25 seafarer fatalities. Oil flows through the strait averaged 4.9m barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 21.6m barrels per day in the final quarter of 2025, US Energy Information Administration figures show.

The IRGC is an Iranian military organisation established following the 1979 revolution. Its naval branch operates separately from the country's regular navy and conducts maritime operations in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.