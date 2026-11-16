US court orders tanker arrest after cruise ship capsizes in New Orleans

A US federal judge has authorised the arrest of the Marshall Islands-flagged asphalt tanker Atlantic Asphalt after it struck and capsized a docked cruise ship in New Orleans on 13 November, court filings show.

The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans is seeking more than $1m for damage to its Thalia Street Terminal. Its lawsuit in the Eastern District of Louisiana names the tanker, Liberian-registered owner Nave Shipping SA and Singapore-based Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd, part of OSM Thome.

Chief US District Judge Wendy Vitter approved a warrant directing federal marshals to take custody of Atlantic Asphalt.

The warrant was issued on 13 November, but its execution has not been confirmed. The port has also asked for the tanker to be sold to satisfy its claim.

The port alleges negligence and estimates terminal damage at more than $1m, excluding additional cleanup, inspection, repair, replacement and salvage costs. It asserts a maritime lien against the ship.

Atlantic Asphalt struck American Cruise Lines' US-flagged American Heritage near the Crescent City Connection bridge as passengers were leaving the riverboat at the end of an eight-day Mississippi River cruise. The impact overturned the passenger vessel and left it partly submerged. Everyone aboard both vessels survived. Thirty-two people, including two harbour police officers thrown into the river, were taken to hospital. Eight remained hospitalised on 14 November.

The US Coast Guard said the tanker appeared to have lost steering, although the cause remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board places the impact at around 1:02pm local time and has recovered the tanker's voyage data recorder. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days; the full inquiry could take 18 to 24 months.

Salvage of American Heritage could take weeks, with removal of about 16,000 gallons of fuel a priority. Navigation restrictions have been imposed on the affected stretch of the river. OSM Thome said on 14 November that the tanker's crew was safe and the vessel was stable at anchor.