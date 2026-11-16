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2026 November 16   02:23

ports

Nigeria breaks ground on $3.5bn Bakassi deepwater port

Nigeria has broken ground on the $3.5bn Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, launching a long-delayed project aimed at handling larger ships and diverting cargo from congested Lagos ports, the state government confirmed.  

Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ceremony in Bakassi on 13 November.  

The proposed Gulf of Guinea port is designed for a draught of 20 metres, allowing it to accommodate large vessels that currently bypass Nigerian ports.  

Tinubu said more than 80% of Nigeria's foreign trade passes through Lagos, contributing to congestion and rising logistics costs.  "Lagos is not our enemy. Lagos is our elder brother in trade," he said.  

The development includes a proposed 260-km highway to carry cargo inland. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has separately outlined a 275-km, six-lane Calabar-Ogoja-Gakem highway serving the port.  

NPA managing director Abubakar Dantsoho said the facility could provide an alternative maritime gateway for landlocked Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.  Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu said environmental, hydrographic, geotechnical and geophysical studies had been completed and federal approvals secured.  

The project will be developed through a public-private partnership, with an initial funding approval of $2.27bn.  The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is acting as mandated lead arranger and financial adviser. Its president, George Elombi, was represented at the ceremony by executive vice-president Kanayo Awani.  

The port was first proposed in 2014, followed by an environmental and social impact assessment in March 2015. Administrative, legal and environmental obstacles subsequently delayed its development.  Selected Cross River residents are undergoing training for construction and operational roles.

Bakassi Deep Seaport Ltd. is the special-purpose company established for the project. A shareholders' agreement ratified in February 2025 provides for UAE-based port developer Arise IPP Ltd. to acquire an 80% stake, with the Cross River State government retaining 20%.  

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