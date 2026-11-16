Trump extends US Jones Act waiver for foreign ships by another 90 days

US President Donald Trump's administration has extended the Jones Act waiver for foreign-flagged ships carrying eligible oil, fuel and fertiliser cargoes between US ports for another 90 days, a US Customs and Border Protection notice confirms.

The Department of Homeland Security approved the third extension of the exemption issued on 17 March 2026 at the Department of War's request. It takes effect on 16 November, with covered cargoes required to be loaded by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 14 February 2027.

Foreign operators will still need permission for each voyage rather than blanket access to US domestic trades. Applicants must identify the ship, flag, owner, operator and their countries, carrier, ports and cargo, and explain the national defence grounds for the movement.

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) will check the availability of eligible US ships, with domestic operators normally given 24 hours to respond. The Department of War will decide whether a foreign-flagged vessel can undertake the voyage.

Operators and applicants must submit a report to MARAD within 10 days of completion.

The waiver was introduced amid energy supply disruptions linked to the conflict with Iran. The 1920 Jones Act generally reserves domestic cargo movements for US-built, US-owned, US-flagged vessels crewed predominantly by Americans.

The White House estimates that the waiver has enabled another 90m barrels of petroleum to move between US ports since March, including 27m barrels of gasoline, 26m of crude oil and 6m of renewable fuels. Government voyage records analysed by the Cato Institute identify 338 foreign-vessel movements, including Texas crude shipments to Pennsylvania and propane deliveries to Puerto Rico.

California has received 23m barrels of products under the waiver, against 8m barrels over the comparable period last year, White House figures show.

The National Energy & Fuels Institute (NEFI) and National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) requested the extension in a 9 November letter signed by presidents Jim Collura and Steve Kaminski. NEFI put East Coast distillate inventories in September at 32% below their five-year average.

“Jones Act waivers have proven to be an essential tool for providing critical flexibility during this period of global energy disruption,” said American Petroleum Institute (API) senior vice-president Kristin Whitman.

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) opposed the extension and called for strict scrutiny of national defence grounds to prevent foreign ships displacing US vessels and crews.

Founded in 1919, API is a US oil and gas trade association with around 600 members. AMP is a coalition of domestic vessel operators, shipbuilders, repair yards and maritime workers.

NEFI is a trade association for heating-fuel suppliers and related businesses, while NPGA represents US propane producers, marketers, equipment suppliers and transporters.