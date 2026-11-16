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2026 November 16   04:40

shipbuilding

MSC nears deal for right to buy 80% of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft

Swiss shipping group MSC is nearing an agreement that would give it the right to buy about 80% of German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.  

The agreement was expected to be signed on Tuesday, 17 November, but the government of Lower Saxony disputed that timetable, saying no contracts for the sale of the yard would be signed in the coming week.  

Germany's economy ministry declined to comment on the negotiations. Neither MSC nor Meyer Werft has publicly confirmed an agreement.  

The proposed transaction covers the 80.73% stake held jointly by Germany's federal government and Lower Saxony following their 2024 rescue of the Papenburg shipyard.  

The authorities injected €400m ($442m) in equity, split equally between them, and guaranteed 80% of a €2.6bn ($2.87bn) credit facility.  The Meyer family holds the remaining roughly 20% and is seeking a joint ownership arrangement with MSC that could increase its stake.  

A family spokesman called discussions with all parties "very constructive". Former chief executive Bernard Meyer has previously sought to regain control of the family business, which also holds contractual repurchase rights.  

The potential change of ownership comes as Meyer Werft works through a financial restructuring.  The shipbuilder's net loss narrowed to €383.8m ($424.2m) in 2025 from €569.2m ($629.1m) the previous year, while revenue rose to €2.83bn ($3.13bn) from €1.37bn ($1.51bn).  

The company cautioned that the figures were not fully comparable following its 2024 restructuring. Provisions for older, unprofitable contracts continue to weigh on its finances.  

MSC Cruises signed a letter of intent in December 2025 for four New Frontier-class cruise ships, with options for two more.  

The vessels are planned at around 180,000 gross tons and up to 5,400 passengers each, with annual deliveries from 2030. The programme could provide work for the shipyard until 2035, although definitive construction contracts have yet to be announced. 

Founded in 1795, Meyer Werft GmbH operates its main shipyard in Papenburg and has a subsidiary, Neptun Werft, in Rostock-Warnemünde. André Walter became chief executive in July 2026. The group employed approximately 5,300 people at the end of 2025.  

MSC Group is a privately owned shipping and transport group headquartered in Geneva. Founded in 1970 by Italian shipowner Captain Gianluigi Aponte, its businesses span container shipping, port infrastructure, logistics and cruise operations.

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