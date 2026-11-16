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2026 November 16   05:30

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Yemeni forces withdraw near Bab el-Mandeb as Houthis claim strategic gains

Yemeni government-aligned troops have withdrawn from positions overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising fresh security concerns for shipping through the southern Red Sea, the Southern Armed Forces confirmed on Sunday.  

The Saudi-backed forces pulled out of Dhubab airport and surrounding areas in western Taiz province on 15 November to reinforce the defence of Aden, neighbouring governorates and other front lines.  

The withdrawal is a setback for a government counteroffensive launched in October to recover coastal territory seized by the Iran-aligned Houthis in September.  

Houthi forces claim to have regained strategic positions controlling the eastern approaches to the strait following a flanking operation covering more than 60 km of mountainous terrain.  

The operation extended from the Al-Wazi'iyah and Kahboub mountains through Al-Maqatirah towards Al-Madaribah and Khawr Umayrah in Lahj province.  

The Houthis claim their advance forced opposing troops to abandon Dhubab airfield, positions around Kahboub and Al-Suqya, and areas near Bab el-Mandeb, leaving them in control of strategic territory extending from Kahboub to Khawr Umayrah.  

The extent of those gains remains unverified.  Government-aligned Nation's Shield Forces had claimed control of the Kahboub front on 9 November.

A Joint Maritime Information Center assessment issued on 12 November found competing territorial claims, with no independent confirmation of complete control over the strait's approaches or key islands.  

Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili, spokesman for Yemen's government armed forces, said Operation Yemen Dawn would continue with the aim of recovering Bab el-Mandeb and the western coastline.  

The developments add to uncertainty around a major shipping route linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, used by vessels trading between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal.  

Commercial traffic through Bab el-Mandeb averaged approximately 23 vessel transits a day between 8 and 11 November, compared with 32 a day the previous week.  

The strait remains open to commercial shipping, but maritime security monitors maintain a substantial threat assessment, with further attacks considered a strong possibility.  

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north since 2014. Their September 2026 coastal offensive was followed by a Saudi-backed government campaign to regain territory along the Red Sea. 

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