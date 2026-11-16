Shanghai overtakes Rotterdam to become world's No 2 maritime centre

Shanghai has overtaken Rotterdam to become the world's second-ranked maritime city behind Singapore in the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities ranking released on 12 November, DNV said.

The Chinese port city rose from fourth place in 2024, while Rotterdam fell from second to fourth. London held third, Tokyo climbed from seventh to fifth and Oslo dropped to sixth, leaving three Asian cities in the top five, compared with two in 2024.

Shanghai ranked first in maritime technology, second in ports and logistics and third in shipping. The port handled more than 55.06m TEU in 2025, remaining the world's busiest container port for a 16th consecutive year. Its ranking reflects the scale of its port, liner network, industrial base and maritime research.

Singapore retained the overall lead for the seventh successive edition. It topped shipping, ports and logistics, and attractiveness and competitiveness, while placing third in maritime finance and law and fourth in maritime technology.

The port handled a record 44.66m TEU in 2025. Singapore hosts more than 200 international shipping groups and is connected to more than 600 ports worldwide.

South Korea's Busan rose from 10th to seventh overall and placed second in maritime technology. The city aims to break into the top five by 2030 through expansion of shipping, finance and legal services.

“This year, that points to a shift in the balance of maritime power,” said Dr Erik Jakobsen, partner and chair of Menon Economics. DNV maritime chief executive Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria stressed the importance of broad maritime clusters, while report co-author Dr Shahrin Osman, DNV's global business development leader for maritime advisory, highlighted the links between infrastructure, services, technology and talent.

The study, compiled by DNV and Menon Economics, screened more than 15,000 cities before assessing 50 finalists against 48 indicators in five categories, with input from more than 200 maritime experts. Its revised methodology adds measures for the energy transition, technology, talent and resilience. The authors cautioned that shifts in rankings are not directly comparable with previous editions without accounting for these changes.