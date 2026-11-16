Chinese shipyard HGC delivers four ice-class tugs for Russia’s Arctic route

Chinese shipbuilder Huigang International (HGC) has delivered four Arc4 ice-class tugs to a Russian customer for operations on the Northern Sea Route, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping confirmed.

The naming and handover ceremony took place on 13 November at HGC’s yard in Yangzhong, Jiangsu province, eastern China. The vessels, Umba, Kola, Tuloma and Yuri Luzhkov, were built under project HGC231401.

The tugs are intended for mooring, escort, rescue and firefighting operations in ice-covered waters. Each has two main engines and azimuthing propulsion units, with bollard pull of up to 60 tonnes.

Project specifications list a length of 31 metres, gross tonnage of 300 GT and deadweight of 91 tonnes per vessel, with an unrestricted navigation area. Their automation systems allow the engine rooms to operate without a continuous watch. The vessels carry Arc4 ice class, with AUT1, FF3WS and IWS notations. The lead tug, Umba, was launched in December 2025.

Kola, Tuloma and Yuri Luzhkov followed during the first half of 2026. Inspectors from the Register’s China division supervised construction, including design approval, shipyard inspections, sea trials and class certification.

The handover also brought a new contract between HGC and the Register covering further shipbuilding projects. The number of vessels involved and financial terms were not disclosed.

Pyotr Vanyukov, director of the Register’s China division, attended the ceremony alongside representatives of the shipbuilder and Russian customer.

Aleksandr Ivannikov, head of HGC’s representative office in Russia, said the completed programme had laid the groundwork for further joint shipbuilding projects.

Founded in 2004, the Chinese HGC group operates in shipbuilding, port equipment, offshore engineering and energy systems, with production facilities along the Yangtze River.

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping is a federal autonomous institution under Russia’s Ministry of Transport. Established in 1913, it provides ship classification, technical surveys, industrial product approval and management system certification.