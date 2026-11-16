DSIC adds eight tanker orders, lifting backlog to 72 vessels

China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) has secured orders for eight LR2-class tankers from three shipowners, taking its orderbook for the type to 72 vessels, a Chinese industry publication confirmed.

The contracts comprise two 114,000-dwt product tankers for Canada-linked Teekay Tankers, four 115,000-dwt crude and product tankers for Chinese operator China Merchants Nanjing Tanker, and two 114,000-dwt product tankers for Hong Kong's Wah Kwong Maritime Transport.

Teekay's pair, contracted in October, will cost a combined $150.3m and are scheduled for delivery in 2030. The deal marks the Bermuda-incorporated owner's first newbuilding order in China in almost 20 years.

China Merchants Nanjing Tanker's four vessels will be built for its Singapore subsidiary at a cost of up to CNY 1.96bn (approximately $294m).

Shareholders approved the investment on 12 November. The Hong Kong-flagged vessels are scheduled for delivery between June and December 2029 and will comply with Tier III emissions and EEDI Phase 3 requirements, with provisions for methanol dual-fuel conversion.

The Chinese operator ordered two tankers of the same class from DSIC in 2025, bringing its programme at the yard to six vessels.

Wah Kwong exercised options for two additional tankers in late October under a May agreement covering two firm vessels and two options. The design incorporates provisions for future LNG and methanol fuel use and onboard carbon capture.

DSIC has delivered 23 tankers of the class so far this year. Its orderbook of 72 vessels makes it the world's largest builder in the segment by outstanding orders.

DSIC is a subsidiary of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, with activities spanning commercial and naval shipbuilding, offshore engineering and ship repair.

Teekay Tankers owns and operates crude oil and product carriers and provides marine transportation and support services.