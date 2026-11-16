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2026 November 16   09:30

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Middle East oil companies build strategic tanker reserves, Trafigura executive says

Some Middle Eastern national oil companies are securing tanker capacity as “strategic freight reserves” amid a shortage of available ships, Trafigura's global head of shipping Andrea Olivi said during an October interview in Shanghai.  

The Italian executive said the move could keep freight rates elevated for longer, comparing the strategy with national petroleum stockpiles in China and India. He did not identify the companies or disclose how many vessels they had secured.  

Olivi said Trafigura itself controlled more than 500 vessels, including almost 300 tankers. That figure refers to the commodity trader's shipping operation, not to Middle Eastern oil companies' reserves. Trafigura controlled fewer than 100 ships when he joined in 2015, and more than 60% of its shipping business now serves third-party customers.  

He expects tanker demand to stay firm in the short and medium term. Even an easing of tensions in the Middle East could support cargo volumes as regional oil exports recover and inventories are replenished. Rising supply from Argentina, Venezuela and Guyana could also lengthen voyages and tie up ships.  

Trafigura has expanded its tanker investment through Volare Shipping, which raised about $500m in October. Volare began with six operating very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and eight newbuildings, with Trafigura retaining majority ownership and commercial management.  

On 11 November, Volare agreed to acquire the scrubber-fitted VLCC VENI VIDI VICI for $210m from an affiliate of Trafigura Maritime Logistics. The tanker was undergoing sea trials at Chinese shipbuilder Hengli and was scheduled for delivery on 20 November, subject to financing and closing conditions. Completion would lift Volare's operating fleet to seven VLCCs, with eight more due in 2027 and 2028.  

Volare estimated fourth-quarter time charter equivalent earnings of $717,300 per day on fixtures covering about 43% of its operating days as of 29 October. Olivi sees scope to expand into Suezmax, product and Panamax tankers, but warned of VLCC oversupply in 2030 or 2031 if ordering and shipyard capacity continue to grow.  

“We have to be very careful that we don't overbuild this market,” he said.  

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is an employee-owned global commodity trading and logistics group active in oil, metals, minerals, gas and power. It employs about 14,500 people and operates in more than 150 countries. Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated ship management and chartering company within the Trafigura group.

Volare Shipping Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated public company limited by shares focused on tanker ownership.

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