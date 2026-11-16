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2026 November 16   10:00

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EU clears €286m German aid to rebuild two Hamburg port quays

Germany has secured EU approval for €286m ($315m) in state aid to rebuild two deteriorating quays at the port of Hamburg, including one facing a potential collapse, a European Commission statement.  

The funding will support reconstruction at Salzgitterkai and Steinwerder Kai, with the City of Hamburg providing two grants of €143m ($158m) each.  

The projects will cost €551m ($608m) combined, comprising €293m ($323m) for Salzgitterkai and €258m ($285m) for Steinwerder Kai.  

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) will finance the remaining €265m ($292m) through its own funds, bonds and loans.  The work is intended to prevent a potential collapse of Steinwerder Kai and ensure continued bulk cargo operations at Salzgitterkai.

Neither project will increase the port's cargo-handling capacity.  

At Salzgitterkai in Sandauhafen, reconstruction of approximately 830 metres of quay began in July 2026 and is scheduled for completion in October 2030.  The facility is used by German bulk terminal operator Hansaport Hafenbetriebsgesellschaft mbH to handle iron ore, coal and other dry bulk cargo. The quay has a depth of 17 metres below the German national height datum and accommodates large seagoing vessels.  

Cargo handling and berth access must continue throughout construction, requiring coordination with specialist foundation works, unexploded ordnance clearance and flood protection measures.  

German construction companies HOCHTIEF Infrastructure GmbH and Aarsleff Spezialtiefbau GmbH are carrying out the work, with Fichtner Water & Transport and GRBV Ingenieure responsible for engineering.  

At Steinwerder Kai, approximately 750 metres of quay will be replaced. The existing structure, supported by wooden piles, has been in service for more than a century. The project will also preserve flood protection and access to adjoining port facilities.  

The Commission concluded that the grants would not exceed the projects' funding gaps and would not unduly distort competition. The decisions are registered under case numbers SA.118016 and SA.118022.  

Established in 2005, HPA is a public-law institution wholly owned by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. Its responsibilities include waterways, bridges and port railway infrastructure.  

Hansaport is a German limited-liability company owned 51% by steel producer Salzgitter AG and 49% by Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a German port logistics company.  

HOCHTIEF Infrastructure is a German infrastructure construction company. Aarsleff Spezialtiefbau is a German specialist foundation engineering company belonging to Denmark's Per Aarsleff group. 

Topics:

Port of Hamburg

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