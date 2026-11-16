  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Argentina approves $1.85bn gas liquids export project at Bahía Blanca

2026 November 16   10:40

ports

Argentina approves $1.85bn gas liquids export project at Bahía Blanca

A $1.85bn natural gas liquids export project at Argentina’s Bahía Blanca port has secured approval under the country’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), an economy ministry resolution confirms.  

Argentine gas operator Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) is developing the project through its wholly owned subsidiary Midstream de Gas del Sur (MGS).

The decision, signed on 12 November, provides access to tax, customs and foreign exchange incentives.  MGS will build a 577-km, 20-inch pipeline from Tratayén in Neuquén province to General Daniel Cerri near Bahía Blanca, alongside a fractionation plant designed to process 90,000 barrels of natural gas liquids a day.  

Three 16-km transfer pipelines will connect the plant to storage facilities and a marine export terminal at Puerto Galván. The facilities will handle propane, butane and natural gasoline rather than liquefied natural gas (LNG), with planned annual output of 2.8m tonnes.  

Storage will include a 100,000-cubic-metre propane tank, a 70,000-cubic-metre butane tank and two 60,000-cubic-metre tanks for heavier liquids.  

A separate $1.395bn approval covers TGS subsidiary Procesadora de Gas del Sur (PGS), which will develop around 100 km of gas gathering pipelines and expand processing capacity at Tratayén to 1.2bn standard cubic feet per day. Combined qualifying investment in the two projects reaches approximately $3.244bn.  

Construction schedules date the start of work to May 2026, with operations expected to begin on 1 February 2030. Both projects have an effective RIGI admission date of 14 October 2026.  

TGS approved its final investment decision in June after reaching agreements with YPF, Pluspetrol and Chevron. Subsequent contracts increased firmly committed capacity to 96% of the project's planned total.  

The wider development is expected to support 4,000 direct and 15,000 indirect construction jobs. TGS forecasts annual exports of approximately $1.2bn once operations begin.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Samsung Heavy wins $257m LNG carrier order from Oceania

17:40

Naftomar linked to four LPG carrier orders in South Korea

17:30

Canada pledges C$200m to boost Woodfibre LNG output in British Columbia

17:20

German state LNG operator DET set to open Stade terminal nearly three years late

17:16

UK targets 5,000 ships with proposed fuel emissions rules from 2030

17:03

AYK Energy wins 165 MWh order for three Danish ferries

16:57

Dutch shipowner Acta Marine takes final methanol CSOV from Tersan Shipyard

16:42

Global shipping faces record $220bn-plus bunker fuel bill in 2026, Clarksons says

16:24

India orders major ports to freeze $164m in non-core contract awards

16:13

Singapore liner ONE returns to Suez Canal with 8,110-TEU container ship

16:08

Greek shipowners warn EU could derail global shipping emissions talks in London

15:30

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen develops AI tools with Wärtsilä

14:20

Bahrain shipyard ASRY and Indian recycler Priya Blue unveil ship recycling brand

13:10

South Korea to merge ship arrival and oil-spill response filings

12:20

Seaspan sells oil barging business and five vessels to Enercor

12:00

Maersk to impose $1,000 surcharge on Far East–north Europe container trade

11:50

Dutch port warns nuclear plan may shut 1.8 GW gas plant at Eemshaven, Netherlands

11:30

UK port of Blyth unveils $264.5m offshore wind expansion plan

10:00

EU clears €286m German aid to rebuild two Hamburg port quays

09:30

Middle East oil companies build strategic tanker reserves, Trafigura executive says

08:20

DSIC adds eight tanker orders, lifting backlog to 72 vessels

07:10

Chinese shipyard HGC delivers four ice-class tugs for Russia’s Arctic route

06:00

Shanghai overtakes Rotterdam to become world's No 2 maritime centre

05:30

Yemeni forces withdraw near Bab el-Mandeb as Houthis claim strategic gains

04:40

MSC nears deal for right to buy 80% of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft

03:12

Trump extends US Jones Act waiver for foreign ships by another 90 days

02:23

Nigeria breaks ground on $3.5bn Bakassi deepwater port

01:33

US court orders tanker arrest after cruise ship capsizes in New Orleans

00:03

Iran claims mine strike sank supertanker carrying over 2m barrels near Hormuz

2026 November 15

23:47

CMA CGM's third-quarter сontainer volumes rise 5.5% year on year to 6.5m TEU

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news