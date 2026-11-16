Argentina approves $1.85bn gas liquids export project at Bahía Blanca

A $1.85bn natural gas liquids export project at Argentina’s Bahía Blanca port has secured approval under the country’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), an economy ministry resolution confirms.

Argentine gas operator Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) is developing the project through its wholly owned subsidiary Midstream de Gas del Sur (MGS).

The decision, signed on 12 November, provides access to tax, customs and foreign exchange incentives. MGS will build a 577-km, 20-inch pipeline from Tratayén in Neuquén province to General Daniel Cerri near Bahía Blanca, alongside a fractionation plant designed to process 90,000 barrels of natural gas liquids a day.

Three 16-km transfer pipelines will connect the plant to storage facilities and a marine export terminal at Puerto Galván. The facilities will handle propane, butane and natural gasoline rather than liquefied natural gas (LNG), with planned annual output of 2.8m tonnes.

Storage will include a 100,000-cubic-metre propane tank, a 70,000-cubic-metre butane tank and two 60,000-cubic-metre tanks for heavier liquids.

A separate $1.395bn approval covers TGS subsidiary Procesadora de Gas del Sur (PGS), which will develop around 100 km of gas gathering pipelines and expand processing capacity at Tratayén to 1.2bn standard cubic feet per day. Combined qualifying investment in the two projects reaches approximately $3.244bn.

Construction schedules date the start of work to May 2026, with operations expected to begin on 1 February 2030. Both projects have an effective RIGI admission date of 14 October 2026.

TGS approved its final investment decision in June after reaching agreements with YPF, Pluspetrol and Chevron. Subsequent contracts increased firmly committed capacity to 96% of the project's planned total.

The wider development is expected to support 4,000 direct and 15,000 indirect construction jobs. TGS forecasts annual exports of approximately $1.2bn once operations begin.