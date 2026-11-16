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2026 November 16   11:30

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UK port of Blyth unveils $264.5m offshore wind expansion plan

Up to £200m ($264.5m) is earmarked for quay extensions, land reclamation and dredging at Britain's Port of Blyth under a plan to handle larger offshore energy vessels, the port said in a statement.  

The Future Ready strategy, launched on 12 November at Offshore Wind North East during a visit by UK maritime minister Keir Mather, covers Battleship Wharf, South Harbour and Bates Clean Energy Terminal. North East mayor Kim McGuinness also welcomed the proposal.  

Battleship Wharf accounts for £100m-£150m ($132.3m-$198.4m) over 2027-2030. The works include about three hectares of reclaimed land, 310 metres of quayside and rock revetment, heavy-lift equipment and space for manufacturing, fabrication and cable storage.  

The scheme incorporates a £100m ($132.3m) Battleship Wharf expansion announced in May 2026 near subsea cable manufacturer JDR's plant.  

South Harbour is allocated £15m-£20m ($19.8m-$26.5m) for 2027-2029, including a 55-metre North Quay extension to take vessels up to 220 metres long, 1.2 hectares of additional laydown space, a heavy-duty electric crane and a 70-metre shortening of Inner West Pier to improve manoeuvrability.  

Another £30m-£35m ($39.7m-$46.3m) is planned for Bates Clean Energy Terminal over 2027-2037.

The project includes 50-metre extensions at both Bates and Wimbourne quays, plus workshops and industrial buildings.  

Dredging, estimated at £4m-£5m ($5.3m-$6.6m) for 2027-2028, would deepen the main channel from 6.7 to as much as 7.7 metres below Lowest Astronomical Tide. North Quay's berth pocket would deepen from 8.5 to 9 metres and Battleship Wharf's BW4 berth from 9 to 9.5 metres.  

Early development is backed by the port, Northumberland County Council and the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority, together with £275,000 ($363,700) of matched funding from The Crown Estate's £50m ($66.1m) Supply Chain Accelerator Fund.  Initial investment is expected to require £40m-£50m ($52.9m-$66.1m), largely through extended banking facilities. The full programme needs further investors and funding partners, while construction dates depend on design work and approvals.  

Port of Blyth is the operating division of Blyth Harbour Commission, an independent British statutory trust established in 1882. It also handles containerised, dry bulk and breakbulk cargoes and offshore decommissioning. 

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