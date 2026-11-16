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2026 November 16   11:50

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Dutch port warns nuclear plan may shut 1.8 GW gas plant at Eemshaven, Netherlands

Plans for two nuclear power stations at the Dutch port of Eemshaven could force the early shutdown of an existing 1.8 GW gas plant and delay major energy projects, operator Groningen Seaports warned.  

A study by Dutch consultancy Common Futures, dated 10 November, examined two proposed sites: Emmapolder (site 1B) and ENGIE's five-unit Eemscentrale gas-fired station (site 3). Choosing ENGIE's site could lead to the plant's phased closure between 2028 and 2031, despite plans to keep it running until at least 2040.  

The nuclear plants are not expected to produce electricity before 2040. Losing 1.8 GW of dispatchable capacity for at least a decade would add to concerns over Dutch electricity supplies.  

The ENGIE option could also disrupt Gasunie's planned hydrogen pipeline, which crosses the site, forcing a costly rerouting and delaying projects. Four electrolyser schemes proposed by ENGIE, RWE and Vattenfall total 300 MW to 350 MW, including ENGIE's 100 MW project. Equinor is separately pursuing a blue-hydrogen plant.  

Both nuclear sites would need 70 to 100 hectares of construction land in Oostpolder for about 15 years, taking up to a quarter of the land available for industrial development.  At Emmapolder, five wind turbines totalling 23 MW would have to be removed, while increased shipping traffic during construction could affect Vopak's terminal operations and restrict expansion.  

The report also warned that the reactors could compete with offshore wind for grid capacity. TenneT's assessment assumes 6.6 GW of offshore wind landing at Eemshaven and strong growth in local electricity demand. Existing agreements envisage at least one-third of the Netherlands' remaining planned offshore wind capacity coming ashore in Groningen.  

Groningen Seaports chief executive Bart Jan Hoevers said nuclear projects should not displace investments already under way. No site has been selected, with a third option near Terneuzen also under consideration.  

Groningen Seaports N.V. is the publicly owned port authority and industrial estate developer for Eemshaven and Delfzijl.

ENGIE and RWE are power producers, while Vattenfall and Equinor are energy companies. Gasunie develops gas and hydrogen networks, TenneT is an electricity transmission-system operator, and Vopak provides terminal storage services.

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