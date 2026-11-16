Maersk to impose $1,000 surcharge on Far East–north Europe container trade

Danish container shipping group Maersk will reintroduce a $1,000 peak season surcharge on 40-foot and 45-foot containers moving from Far East Asia to northern Europe from 1 December 2026, a company tariff notice shows.

The carrier will also levy $500 on 20-foot containers under the new Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), covering its E1W trade between Far East Asia and North Europe.

The move reverses Maersk's earlier decision to withdraw its peak season surcharge on shipments from Far East Asia to North Europe and the Mediterranean, which took effect on 1 September.

The new charges cover all equipment types, including standard dry and high-cube containers, refrigerated units, bulk containers, flat racks, collapsible flat racks, open-top containers, tank containers and specialised hive, pallet-wide and twin-deck equipment.

The surcharge applies to cargo originating in Brunei, China, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Cambodia, Mongolia, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan China, Thailand and Vietnam.

Destination coverage follows Maersk's trade definitions, which may differ from conventional geographical boundaries.

For non-SPOT bookings outside the jurisdiction of the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the applicable rate is determined by the Price Calculation Date (PCD), based on the scheduled departure of the first ocean leg at booking confirmation.

For FMC-regulated non-SPOT bookings, the PCD is the final container gate-in date. The surcharge will be collected at the freight payment location and will apply alongside other applicable charges, including local and contingency surcharges.

Maersk has also announced a separate freight rate increase for shipments from the Far East to North Europe and the Mediterranean, effective 30 November. The public announcement did not specify the size of that increase.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is a Danish public limited company headquartered in Copenhagen. Its activities include ocean transport, integrated logistics, warehousing and terminal operations. The group employs more than 100,000 people and has operations covering 130 countries.