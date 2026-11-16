South Korea to merge ship arrival and oil-spill response filings

South Korea will combine ship arrival declarations and oil-spill response certificate applications into a single electronic process at its commercial ports from 16 November, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said.

The move will eliminate a two-stage procedure that requires shipping companies and port agents to enter vessel information separately when declaring port arrivals and applying for pollution-response documentation.

In 2025, South Korea recorded around 81,000 arrival declarations for foreign-going vessels and 28,000 applications for response certificates, representing an application rate of approximately 34.5%.

Under the existing system, operators submit arrival declarations through electronic data interchange (EDI) networks before accessing the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation's (KOEM) separate E-Response Certificate system.

The new arrangement, developed by the ministry and KOEM, will allow operators to submit both applications by entering vessel details once through either PLISM or uLogisHub. Applicants will also be able to check processing results through the same platform.

The EDI networks transmit standardised port documentation in real time to the government's Port Management Information System (PORT-MIS).

The certificates, issued under South Korea's Marine Environment Management Act, confirm that oil-spill response vessels and equipment have been positioned or installed in designated waters.

Operators that do not use the EDI networks will retain access to KOEM's existing certificate application system. Kim Hye-jeong, director-general of the ministry's Maritime Logistics Bureau, said the integration would remove duplicate data entry and simplify administrative procedures for shipping and logistics operators.

The ministry is headed by Hwang Jong-woo, while KOEM is led by chairman Kang Yong-seok.

The launch follows a KOEM consultation meeting in Seoul on 12 November attended by representatives of 28 companies and organisations, including refiners, shipping companies and maritime agents.

The corporation outlined progress on consolidating electronic vessel arrival and departure procedures.

KOEM is a South Korean public corporation established in 2008 under the Marine Environment Management Act. Its responsibilities include marine environmental conservation, ecosystem management, pollution prevention and response, research and training. Its predecessor, the Korea Marine Pollution Response Corporation, was established in 1997.