Bahrain shipyard ASRY and Indian recycler Priya Blue unveil ship recycling brand

Bahrain shipyard ASRY and Indian ship recycler Priya Blue Group have unveiled the ASRY Green Ship Recycling brand as their joint venture carries out its first recycling project in the kingdom, a company statement said.

The brand was presented at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, following the venture's operational launch in May, when its first vessel arrived in Bahrain for recycling.

The partnership combines ASRY's shipyard infrastructure and technical capabilities with Priya Blue's experience in dismantling vessels and complex marine assets. Best Oasis is responsible for vessel acquisition and commercial activities.

ASRY chief executive Ahmed Al Abri said the partners plan to expand the business by securing larger and more diverse recycling projects, strengthening Bahrain's role as a regional centre for ship and offshore asset recycling.

Priya Blue Group director Gaurav Mehta said the venture would draw on the Indian company's international experience to reduce the environmental impact of ship recycling and promote circular economy practices.

The partners intend to develop a competitive recycling operation focused on safety and environmental sustainability as they pursue further projects in the region.

ASRY, established in Bahrain in 1977, operates in ship and offshore repair, conversion, shipbuilding and industrial fabrication. Its facilities include a 500,000-dwt graving dock, two floating docks and twin slipways.

Priya Blue Industries Private Limited, founded in India in 1994, operates three ship recycling facilities at Alang in Gujarat, with a combined waterfront of 510 metres.

Best Oasis Limited is a privately owned vessel cash buyer established in 2010 following Priya Blue's expansion into international ship trading. The company maintains offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Greece, Germany, China, South Korea and Japan.