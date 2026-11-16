Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen develops AI tools with Wärtsilä

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen is working with Finnish technology group Wärtsilä to develop artificial intelligence applications for vessel operations, targeting route optimisation, predictive maintenance and environmental compliance, the companies' executives explained in a joint interview.

Utkilen chief executive Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt and Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president of Wärtsilä Corporation, outlined the collaboration in November 2026, focusing on practical applications intended to deliver measurable operational benefits.

The work centres on using vessel operating data and advanced analytics to improve voyage planning, identify potential machinery failures before they occur and help operators respond to tightening environmental regulations.

The companies have not disclosed which AI systems are already operating aboard Utkilen vessels, how many ships are involved or when wider deployment could begin. Investment costs and quantified operational savings have also not been made public.

The collaboration comes as shipowners face increasingly complex investment decisions involving new technologies and environmental requirements.

“The lack of predictability makes decision-making far more complex,” Mjåtvedt said.

Utkilen and Wärtsilä have an established equipment supply relationship. The Finnish group is among the suppliers for four chemical tankers ordered from Turkey's Icdas Shipyard. Utkilen took delivery of the first vessel, Havstraum, on 20 January 2026, followed by Listraum on 22 October. Both ships are part of the owner's fleet renewal programme involving multifuel propulsion and provisions for battery systems and shore power.

Founded in 1967, Bergen-headquartered Utkilen AS operates ice-class chemical tankers primarily in Northern European trades. The company handles chartering, ship management, operations and crewing through its own organisation.

Helsinki-based Wärtsilä Corporation manufactures marine engines and propulsion equipment and provides digital technologies and lifecycle services for shipping. It also supplies technologies and services to the energy industry. Restated net sales for 2025 totalled €6.22bn ($6.87bn).

Icdas Shipyard is a Turkish shipbuilder responsible for constructing the four-vessel chemical tanker series ordered by Utkilen.