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2026 November 16   12:20

shipbuilding

Seaspan sells oil barging business and five vessels to Enercor

Canadian marine operator Seaspan Marine has completed the sale of its petroleum products barging business to Enercor Energy Ltd, transferring five vessels and existing customer contracts, the company announced.  

The transaction covers four oil barges and the tug Seaspan Raider. Enercor, an affiliate of Evernorth Marine Group, takes over the operation along with employees who have remained with the business.  

The transfer of personnel is intended to maintain service continuity for existing customers and retain operational expertise within the business.  

The disposal allows Seaspan to concentrate investment, resources and management attention on its core towing and marine transportation operations.  

The company plans to strengthen those businesses while pursuing opportunities for long-term growth and maintaining its existing safety and service standards.  

Seaspan Marine has operated in Vancouver Harbour for more than 130 years, providing ship docking, undocking and escort services. Its vessels are crewed around the clock, supported by ISO-certified systems, simulator-based training and independent third-party operator certification.  

Enercor Energy Ltd is affiliated with Evernorth Marine Group. The buyer's wider operations and the group's corporate structure were not detailed in the transaction announcement.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

Seaspan

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