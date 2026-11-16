Greek shipowners warn EU could derail global shipping emissions talks in London

The European Union risks derailing negotiations on a global agreement to cut shipping emissions through its inflexible stance, the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) warned on 16 November.

UGS president Melina Travlos accused Brussels of political inconsistency ahead of renewed talks at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London from 23 November to 4 December. She questioned whether the EU was more concerned with preserving its regional emissions rules and the revenue they generate than reaching a global agreement.

Travlos said Greece and three other EU member states, which together control 70% of the European fleet, had repeatedly urged Brussels to approach the negotiations with greater flexibility. Their appeals had gone unanswered.

The intervention comes two months after the previous round of talks failed to deliver an agreement. Travlos said there had been no meaningful progress since then and warned that further regulatory costs could ultimately fall on European consumers already facing rising living expenses.

The Greek shipowners' representative called for emissions rules that reflect commercial and operational realities, particularly the availability, scalability and cost of alternative marine fuels. She said policymakers must also consider the infrastructure required to support those fuels, competing demand from other industries and the readiness of new technologies.

Travlos argued that technical improvements and operational energy-efficiency measures should be recognised alongside alternative fuels as ways to cut vessel emissions. She urged IMO member states to pursue a workable global framework that would reduce emissions without undermining international trade, food security or economic growth.

The IMO's greenhouse gas working group is scheduled to meet from 23 to 27 November, followed by the Marine Environment Protection Committee's 85th session from 30 November to 3 December. A further extraordinary session is provisionally scheduled for 4 December, subject to confirmation.

The dispute comes as shipping operators face regional EU climate requirements. Maritime transport entered the EU Emissions Trading System in 2024, while FuelEU Maritime took effect in January 2025, imposing progressively tighter limits on the greenhouse gas intensity of energy used aboard ships.

The European Commission maintains that FuelEU Maritime is technology-neutral and provides flexibility in how operators comply.

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Piraeus, UGS is an industry association representing Greek-owned and Greece-managed vessels above 3,000 GT operating under Greek and foreign flags. It maintains permanent representation in Brussels and Washington.