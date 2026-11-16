Singapore liner ONE returns to Suez Canal with 8,110-TEU container ship

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express has resumed Suez Canal transits after its 8,110-TEU container ship ONE CONTINUITY passed through the Egyptian waterway on 15 November, the Suez Canal Authority confirmed.

The Singapore-flagged ship was sailing from Singapore to the Netherlands on the FE1 service linking the Far East with northwest Europe.

The service is operated by the Premier Alliance, comprising ONE, South Korea's HMM and Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Admiral Ossama Rabiee said three more Premier Alliance services were expected to return to the canal instead of taking the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. He gave no timetable for their return.

Rabiee said the authority had maintained contact with shipping lines during the Red Sea crisis, monitoring market conditions and coordinating the gradual restoration of canal traffic. He added that the waterway was ready to accommodate large container ships at full capacity. ONE CONTINUITY measures 320 metres in length and 46 metres in beam, with gross tonnage of approximately 88,000.

The ship's master, Captain Oleksandr Shumakov, said returning to the Suez Canal would shorten sailing distances between Asia and Europe, accelerate cargo deliveries and reduce fuel consumption compared with routing vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Shumakov also acknowledged the assistance of canal pilots and escort tugboats, along with improvements to the waterway, including widened sections and expanded stretches allowing two-way navigation. The passage follows Evergreen's return to the Suez Canal on 8 November, when its 16,556-TEU container ship EVER EON made the crossing.

The Taiwanese carrier had suspended canal transits for nearly three years.

ONE was established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of three Japanese shipping groups: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. The Singapore-headquartered company began operations in April 2018.