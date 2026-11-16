  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Singapore liner ONE returns to Suez Canal with 8,110-TEU container ship

2026 November 16   16:13

shipping

Singapore liner ONE returns to Suez Canal with 8,110-TEU container ship

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express has resumed Suez Canal transits after its 8,110-TEU container ship ONE CONTINUITY passed through the Egyptian waterway on 15 November, the Suez Canal Authority confirmed.  

The Singapore-flagged ship was sailing from Singapore to the Netherlands on the FE1 service linking the Far East with northwest Europe.

The service is operated by the Premier Alliance, comprising ONE, South Korea's HMM and Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport.  

Suez Canal Authority chairman Admiral Ossama Rabiee said three more Premier Alliance services were expected to return to the canal instead of taking the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.  He gave no timetable for their return.  

Rabiee said the authority had maintained contact with shipping lines during the Red Sea crisis, monitoring market conditions and coordinating the gradual restoration of canal traffic. He added that the waterway was ready to accommodate large container ships at full capacity.  ONE CONTINUITY measures 320 metres in length and 46 metres in beam, with gross tonnage of approximately 88,000.  

The ship's master, Captain Oleksandr Shumakov, said returning to the Suez Canal would shorten sailing distances between Asia and Europe, accelerate cargo deliveries and reduce fuel consumption compared with routing vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.  

Shumakov also acknowledged the assistance of canal pilots and escort tugboats, along with improvements to the waterway, including widened sections and expanded stretches allowing two-way navigation.  The passage follows Evergreen's return to the Suez Canal on 8 November, when its 16,556-TEU container ship EVER EON made the crossing.

The Taiwanese carrier had suspended canal transits for nearly three years.  

ONE was established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of three Japanese shipping groups: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. The Singapore-headquartered company began operations in April 2018.  

Topics:

Suez Canal

ONE

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Samsung Heavy wins $257m LNG carrier order from Oceania

17:40

Naftomar linked to four LPG carrier orders in South Korea

17:30

Canada pledges C$200m to boost Woodfibre LNG output in British Columbia

17:20

German state LNG operator DET set to open Stade terminal nearly three years late

17:16

UK targets 5,000 ships with proposed fuel emissions rules from 2030

17:03

AYK Energy wins 165 MWh order for three Danish ferries

16:57

Dutch shipowner Acta Marine takes final methanol CSOV from Tersan Shipyard

16:42

Global shipping faces record $220bn-plus bunker fuel bill in 2026, Clarksons says

16:24

India orders major ports to freeze $164m in non-core contract awards

16:08

Greek shipowners warn EU could derail global shipping emissions talks in London

15:30

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen develops AI tools with Wärtsilä

14:20

Bahrain shipyard ASRY and Indian recycler Priya Blue unveil ship recycling brand

13:10

South Korea to merge ship arrival and oil-spill response filings

12:20

Seaspan sells oil barging business and five vessels to Enercor

12:00

Maersk to impose $1,000 surcharge on Far East–north Europe container trade

11:50

Dutch port warns nuclear plan may shut 1.8 GW gas plant at Eemshaven, Netherlands

11:30

UK port of Blyth unveils $264.5m offshore wind expansion plan

10:40

Argentina approves $1.85bn gas liquids export project at Bahía Blanca

10:00

EU clears €286m German aid to rebuild two Hamburg port quays

09:30

Middle East oil companies build strategic tanker reserves, Trafigura executive says

08:20

DSIC adds eight tanker orders, lifting backlog to 72 vessels

07:10

Chinese shipyard HGC delivers four ice-class tugs for Russia’s Arctic route

06:00

Shanghai overtakes Rotterdam to become world's No 2 maritime centre

05:30

Yemeni forces withdraw near Bab el-Mandeb as Houthis claim strategic gains

04:40

MSC nears deal for right to buy 80% of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft

03:12

Trump extends US Jones Act waiver for foreign ships by another 90 days

02:23

Nigeria breaks ground on $3.5bn Bakassi deepwater port

01:33

US court orders tanker arrest after cruise ship capsizes in New Orleans

00:03

Iran claims mine strike sank supertanker carrying over 2m barrels near Hormuz

2026 November 15

23:47

CMA CGM's third-quarter сontainer volumes rise 5.5% year on year to 6.5m TEU

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news