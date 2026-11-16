India orders major ports to freeze $164m in non-core contract awards

India has ordered its major port authorities to suspend contract awards for 76 non-core projects worth INR 15.45bn ($164.5m) pending reviews by their respective boards, a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways document obtained by an Indian journalist shows.

The immediate freeze targets Tier 3 projects covering staff housing, offices, hospitals, schools, sports facilities, beautification and leisure schemes. The ministry wants port authorities to reconsider spending that does not directly increase cargo capacity or operational efficiency.

The directive follows a review of 681 planned projects worth INR 1.102tn ($11.73bn). Of these, 401 core projects account for INR 976.39bn ($10.40bn), while 280 non-core schemes total INR 125.49bn ($1.34bn).

Separately, 52 non-core projects worth INR 13.52bn ($143.9m) have yet to receive contracts across India's 12 major ports. These include 18 projects under tendering worth INR 6.52bn ($69.4m) and 34 awaiting approval valued at INR 7bn ($74.5m).

Port boards must decide whether the projects should proceed, be modified, deferred or cancelled.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority faces scrutiny over township development and separate IT investments. Non-core schemes account for 70.5% of its planned spending by value, the highest proportion among India's major ports. The authority has also been instructed to review proposed 5G infrastructure, anti-drone systems and an integrated digital platform.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority must reconsider leisure projects involving stadiums, an auditorium, a golf course and parks, alongside proposed offshore wind, hydrogen and battery storage investments.

Deendayal Port Authority has been asked to reassess township improvements and green hydrogen and wind projects.

Mumbai Port Authority must give priority to outstanding cargo-yard and storage investments over tourism and waterfront development schemes.

The ministry is also seeking tighter controls on port spending. Of 559 projects approved at port level, 486 are financed entirely from the authorities' own resources.

Port authorities must classify new proposals as core or non-core, consider external financing for green energy and IT projects within 60 days, and submit details of cash reserves, projected internal accruals and strategic investment commitments within 30 days.

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is the central government department responsible for the country's major port system.