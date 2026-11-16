Global shipping faces record $220bn-plus bunker fuel bill in 2026, Clarksons says

Global shipping's bunker fuel bill is expected to exceed a record $220bn in 2026 amid volatile prices, regional price gaps and concerns over availability, British maritime research group Clarksons Research said.

The estimate covers a global bunker market of about 290m tonnes a year. Managing director Stephen Gordon presented his outlook at the International Bunker Industry Association convention in New York on 11 November, before publishing his Bunker Market Trends analysis on 13 November.

Fuel consumption is rising again after a period in which surplus vessel capacity drove slower sailing speeds and reduced demand. That recovery comes even as ships entering service are around 50% more fuel-efficient than vessels built 15 years ago.

Longer voyages are offsetting some of those savings. Disruption to energy exports from the Middle East has slightly reduced trade volumes, but associated tonne-miles are expected to increase by 1% to 1.5%.

Overall shipping distances have risen by around 10% this decade. "It means that we need more tonnage per volume of cargo moved in the future than we did in the past," Gordon said.

The shift towards alternative fuels continues, although conventional bunkers remain important for tanker and bulker fleets. Ships capable of running on alternative fuels represent around 10% of global fleet tonnage, with Clarksons forecasting 17% by the end of the decade and more than one-third within 10 years.

About 1,700 LNG-fuelled ships are in service, with 1,200 more on order. The LNG bunkering fleet numbers around 60 vessels, with another 50 expected over the next three to four years.

Scrubber installations also remain significant. Around 2,000 newbuildings are due to be fitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems, while about 300 existing ships undergo retrofits each year.

Gordon also pointed to bunker price differences between Rotterdam and Singapore, security and fuel availability concerns, and uncertainty over maritime emissions regulation.

Clarksons Research is the maritime data and intelligence division of British shipping services company Clarkson PLC. Its research covers shipping, trade, offshore markets and the maritime energy transition through platforms including Shipping Intelligence Network and World Fleet Register.