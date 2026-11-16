UK targets 5,000 ships with proposed fuel emissions rules from 2030

The UK has opened a consultation on proposed fuel emissions limits that could affect around 5,000 ships calling at British ports from 2030, documents published by the Department for Transport on 16 November show.

The plans would require ships of 5,000 GT and above, regardless of flag, to meet progressively tighter limits on the greenhouse gas intensity of fuel and energy used for propulsion and onboard equipment.

The rules would cover all energy consumed on domestic voyages, 50% on international voyages to or from the UK and energy used by ships at berth in British ports. Voyages involving offshore installations within the UK's exclusive economic zone would also be included.

Compliance would be assessed on a well-to-wake basis, covering emissions from fuel production and distribution through to consumption onboard. Obligations would fall on shipping companies rather than fuel suppliers.

The government estimates the scheme would initially cover around 5,000 ships, based on 2019 port traffic. Of these, 99% made at least one international voyage and 97% also called at EU ports.

Extending the rules to vessels between 400 and 5,000 GT could bring another 2,400 ships into the scheme, although no decision has been made on widening its scope.

The proposals include mechanisms allowing operators to pool compliance across ships, bank or borrow surpluses and trade certificates. The government is also considering incentives for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia, alongside electric propulsion.

The required emissions reduction trajectory remains undecided. Options include alignment with FuelEU Maritime, the proposed International Maritime Organization framework or a separate UK standard.

Ships of 5,000 GT and above calling at British ports accounted for an estimated 3.3m tonnes of CO2 equivalent in domestic maritime emissions and 6.9m tonnes from international maritime activity in 2019, measured on a tank-to-wake basis.

The consultation closes on 22 February 2027. Final standards and compliance arrangements have yet to be determined. The proposals follow the extension of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to domestic maritime operations in July 2026.

The government has also made £448m ($591m) available through 2030 under its UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions programme to support maritime decarbonisation technologies.

The Department for Transport is the UK government department responsible for national transport policy, including maritime safety, shipping regulation and port planning policy in England and Wales.