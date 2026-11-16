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2026 November 16   18:06

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy wins $257m LNG carrier order from Oceania

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a KRW 342.4bn ($256.6m) contract to build an LNG carrier for an undisclosed shipowner in Oceania, a regulatory filing on 16 November showed.  

The contract, signed on 13 November, calls for delivery by 15 July 2029. The delivery date may change depending on construction progress. Payment terms include an advance payment and further instalments tied to construction milestones.  

The latest order lifts Samsung Heavy's total 2026 order intake to $12.7bn, equivalent to 91% of its $13.9bn annual target.  

Commercial shipbuilding contracts account for 47 vessels worth $8.3bn, exceeding the company's $5.7bn target for the segment by 46%.  

The commercial orders comprise 21 LNG carriers and related vessels, including one floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), 14 crude oil tankers, six gas carriers, four container ships and two ethane carriers.  

The remaining $4.4bn comes from two floating LNG production units (FLNG), bringing the combined order intake to 49 vessels and offshore units.  

Samsung Heavy expects LNG carrier demand to remain firm as North American LNG export projects come onstream. The company intends to pursue further orders for high-efficiency LNG carriers designed to reduce emissions.  

The latest contract represents 3.2% of Samsung Heavy's 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW 10.65trn ($7.98bn).  The shipbuilder recorded third-quarter revenue of KRW 3.15trn ($2.36bn), up 19.6% year on year. Operating profit increased 42.1% to KRW 338.4bn ($253.6m).  

Founded in 1974, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. Its principal shipbuilding facility is on Geoje island, with research and development operations in Pangyo and Daedeok.

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Samsung Heavy Industries

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