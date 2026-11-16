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2026 November 16   16:57

shipbuilding

Dutch shipowner Acta Marine takes final methanol CSOV from Tersan Shipyard

Dutch offshore shipowner Acta Marine has taken delivery of Acta Aquarius, the fourth and final methanol dual-fuel construction service operation vessel (CSOV) built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, the company confirmed.  

The handover on 13 November completes a four-vessel newbuilding programme at the Yalova yard, following the deliveries of Acta Pegasus, Acta Hercules and Acta Gemini.  

Acta Aquarius, built as NB1123, has completed sea trials using methanol and met the relevant classification requirements. The Dutch-flagged DP2 vessel can operate on methanol immediately after delivery, rather than requiring a future conversion.  

The ship combines dual-fuel propulsion with battery energy storage. Its engines can run on marine gas oil or a combination of marine gas oil and methanol.  Designed by Norway's Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, the SX216 vessel measures 89.6 metres in length and 19.2 metres in breadth.  

It incorporates Ulstein's TWIN X-STERN configuration, with propulsion units at both ends, and is equipped with a motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway and crane for offshore personnel and cargo transfers.  

The vessel is also accompanied by daughter craft Acta Situla, delivered in June 2026.  Acta Marine chief executive Rob Boer said the delivery "marks the completion of our four-vessel newbuild programme with Tersan Shipyard."  

The final two vessels in the series are covered by a 12-year agreement signed with German energy group RWE in 2023 to support the Triton Knoll and Sofia offshore wind farms in the British North Sea.  

Acta Gemini began its long-term charter at RWE's 1.4 GW Sofia project in August 2026, operating from Grimsby. An operational start date and specific assignment for Acta Aquarius have yet to be confirmed.  

Tersan expected the vessel to depart its Yalova yard approximately one week after 14 November to begin operations.  

Acta Marine is a family-owned Dutch maritime services company established in 2005. It has provided walk-to-work vessel services since 2015.  

Tersan Shipyard is a Turkish shipbuilding and repair company with facilities in Yalova and Tuzla.  Ulstein Design & Solutions AS belongs to Norway's family-owned Ulstein Group, whose businesses cover ship design, shipbuilding and maritime systems.  

RWE is a German energy company with electricity generation and renewable energy operations, including offshore wind development.

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