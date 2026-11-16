AYK Energy wins 165 MWh order for three Danish ferries

Andorran battery manufacturer AYK Energy has secured a 165 MWh battery contract for three electric fast ferries being built by Australian shipyard Incat Tasmania for Danish operator Molslinjen, the ferry company confirmed.

The three 129-metre catamarans, Incat Hulls 102, 103 and 104, will each receive a 55 MWh Polaris lithium iron phosphate battery system type-approved by DNV. AYK says it is the largest marine battery contract awarded in the ferry sector.

The agreement was signed with Finnish technology group Wärtsilä, which is integrating the batteries with electric propulsion equipment, power converters, motors and waterjets. A sharp reduction in battery weight proved decisive in securing the order.

AYK's original battery package weighed more than 700 tonnes when Molslinjen began evaluating suppliers nearly two years ago. The operator's technical specifications now put the weight at approximately 406 tonnes.

Molslinjen chief executive Carsten Jensen said the reduction without sacrificing power “tipped the balance”. Battery safety was another deciding factor. Each vessel will have 46,529 kWh of usable battery capacity, with maximum charging and discharging power of 54 MW and 53 MW, respectively. Average consumption is expected to reach 27–28 MWh per crossing.

AYK founder and president Chris Kruger said the redesign incorporated new battery cells, automotive manufacturing techniques and lighter aluminium structures, alongside patented fire-suppression and overheating controls. “This is genuinely an inflection moment for electric ships,” Kruger said. Dr Torsten Büssow, director of Wärtsilä's electrical integration business, highlighted the challenge of combining high-power charging with the weight restrictions of aluminium catamarans.

The ferries will operate at speeds of up to 40 knots between Jutland and Zealand across Denmark's Kattegat, replacing diesel-powered fast ferries. Each vessel will accommodate up to 1,500 passengers and 500 cars, with high-capacity charging taking approximately 30 minutes. The first battery installation is scheduled to reach Incat's Hobart shipyard around the turn of 2026–27.

Molslinjen expects the first ferry to arrive in Denmark in late 2027 and enter service in the first quarter of 2028. The remaining vessels are scheduled to arrive in 2028 and 2029. The operator expects them to become Europe's largest fully electric ferries.

AYK Energy was founded in 2018 by South African marine battery engineer Kruger and established its first manufacturing facility in China in 2023.

Molslinjen operates 20 vessels across 11 routes linking Denmark, Sweden and Germany, carrying more than 15 million passengers annually and employing over 1,800 people.