  1. Home
  2. News
  3. German state LNG operator DET set to open Stade terminal nearly three years late

2026 November 16   17:20

LNG

German state LNG operator DET set to open Stade terminal nearly three years late

Germany's state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) is set to inaugurate its delayed floating LNG import terminal at Stade on 16 November, almost three years behind its original timetable, the federal economy ministry's official schedule shows.  

Federal economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche is due to attend the ceremony at the Stade-Bützfleth industrial port in Lower Saxony between 3pm and 4.30pm local time.  

The facility will become Germany's fifth floating LNG import terminal and the fourth operated by DET. It is expected to deliver up to 3.2bn cubic metres of natural gas to the German transmission network in 2027.

The start of gas deliveries has yet to be confirmed.  The terminal uses the 294-metre Energos Force, a 2021-built floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) owned by Energos Infrastructure and chartered by DET.

The vessel has LNG storage capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.  The French-flagged LNG carrier Lech Kaczyński, chartered by Polish energy group ORLEN, arrived on 2 November carrying approximately 160,000 cubic metres of LNG from the Plaquemines export terminal in Louisiana, US. The cargo was delivered to Energos Force for commissioning.  

The project was originally scheduled to enter service in December 2023 but was delayed by disagreements between DET and infrastructure partner Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) over the completion and acceptance of shore-side facilities.  

During the delay, Energos Force was temporarily sub-chartered to Egypt's EGAS and deployed in Jordan before returning to Stade in September 2026.  The floating terminal is intended to operate until HEH's permanent onshore facility enters service in 2029.

The new terminal is designed to have annual regasification capacity of 13.3bn cubic metres.  

German environmental organisation Deutsche Umwelthilfe has criticised the inauguration, raising concerns over dependence on US shale gas and calling for a moratorium on further LNG infrastructure development.  

DET is wholly owned by the German federal government and began operations in January 2023. The company also operates floating LNG import facilities at Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel.  

Energos Infrastructure is an owner and operator of floating LNG infrastructure.

ORLEN is a Polish energy group with interests in oil, gas and energy.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Samsung Heavy wins $257m LNG carrier order from Oceania

17:40

Naftomar linked to four LPG carrier orders in South Korea

17:30

Canada pledges C$200m to boost Woodfibre LNG output in British Columbia

17:16

UK targets 5,000 ships with proposed fuel emissions rules from 2030

17:03

AYK Energy wins 165 MWh order for three Danish ferries

16:57

Dutch shipowner Acta Marine takes final methanol CSOV from Tersan Shipyard

16:42

Global shipping faces record $220bn-plus bunker fuel bill in 2026, Clarksons says

16:24

India orders major ports to freeze $164m in non-core contract awards

16:13

Singapore liner ONE returns to Suez Canal with 8,110-TEU container ship

16:08

Greek shipowners warn EU could derail global shipping emissions talks in London

15:30

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen develops AI tools with Wärtsilä

14:20

Bahrain shipyard ASRY and Indian recycler Priya Blue unveil ship recycling brand

13:10

South Korea to merge ship arrival and oil-spill response filings

12:20

Seaspan sells oil barging business and five vessels to Enercor

12:00

Maersk to impose $1,000 surcharge on Far East–north Europe container trade

11:50

Dutch port warns nuclear plan may shut 1.8 GW gas plant at Eemshaven, Netherlands

11:30

UK port of Blyth unveils $264.5m offshore wind expansion plan

10:40

Argentina approves $1.85bn gas liquids export project at Bahía Blanca

10:00

EU clears €286m German aid to rebuild two Hamburg port quays

09:30

Middle East oil companies build strategic tanker reserves, Trafigura executive says

08:20

DSIC adds eight tanker orders, lifting backlog to 72 vessels

07:10

Chinese shipyard HGC delivers four ice-class tugs for Russia’s Arctic route

06:00

Shanghai overtakes Rotterdam to become world's No 2 maritime centre

05:30

Yemeni forces withdraw near Bab el-Mandeb as Houthis claim strategic gains

04:40

MSC nears deal for right to buy 80% of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft

03:12

Trump extends US Jones Act waiver for foreign ships by another 90 days

02:23

Nigeria breaks ground on $3.5bn Bakassi deepwater port

01:33

US court orders tanker arrest after cruise ship capsizes in New Orleans

00:03

Iran claims mine strike sank supertanker carrying over 2m barrels near Hormuz

2026 November 15

23:47

CMA CGM's third-quarter сontainer volumes rise 5.5% year on year to 6.5m TEU

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news