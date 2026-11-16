German state LNG operator DET set to open Stade terminal nearly three years late

Germany's state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) is set to inaugurate its delayed floating LNG import terminal at Stade on 16 November, almost three years behind its original timetable, the federal economy ministry's official schedule shows.

Federal economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche is due to attend the ceremony at the Stade-Bützfleth industrial port in Lower Saxony between 3pm and 4.30pm local time.

The facility will become Germany's fifth floating LNG import terminal and the fourth operated by DET. It is expected to deliver up to 3.2bn cubic metres of natural gas to the German transmission network in 2027.

The start of gas deliveries has yet to be confirmed. The terminal uses the 294-metre Energos Force, a 2021-built floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) owned by Energos Infrastructure and chartered by DET.

The vessel has LNG storage capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. The French-flagged LNG carrier Lech Kaczyński, chartered by Polish energy group ORLEN, arrived on 2 November carrying approximately 160,000 cubic metres of LNG from the Plaquemines export terminal in Louisiana, US. The cargo was delivered to Energos Force for commissioning.

The project was originally scheduled to enter service in December 2023 but was delayed by disagreements between DET and infrastructure partner Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) over the completion and acceptance of shore-side facilities.

During the delay, Energos Force was temporarily sub-chartered to Egypt's EGAS and deployed in Jordan before returning to Stade in September 2026. The floating terminal is intended to operate until HEH's permanent onshore facility enters service in 2029.

The new terminal is designed to have annual regasification capacity of 13.3bn cubic metres.

German environmental organisation Deutsche Umwelthilfe has criticised the inauguration, raising concerns over dependence on US shale gas and calling for a moratorium on further LNG infrastructure development.

DET is wholly owned by the German federal government and began operations in January 2023. The company also operates floating LNG import facilities at Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel.

Energos Infrastructure is an owner and operator of floating LNG infrastructure.

ORLEN is a Polish energy group with interests in oil, gas and energy.