Canada pledges C$200m to boost Woodfibre LNG output in British Columbia

The Woodfibre LNG export terminal in British Columbia will receive C$200m (US$140m) in federal funding to raise annual production capacity by as much as 24%, Natural Resources Canada said.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson announced the investment on 13 November. The project near Squamish is targeting annual output of 2.5m to 2.6m tonnes of LNG, up from its original 2.1m tonnes, an increase of 19% to 24%.

The funding will support improvements to the plant's reliability and efficiency, including upgrades to cooling systems and work involving floating LNG storage tanks. It will also allow the owners to examine a possible second phase of development.

Canada has earmarked C$50m (US$35m) for 2026-27 and C$75m (US$52.5m) in each of the following two financial years. C$40m (US$28m) of the allocation will come from existing departmental resources.

Construction is approximately 75% complete, with operations expected to begin in late 2027. The terminal will use British Columbia's hydroelectricity for gas compression and liquefaction. Woodfibre LNG plans to purchase carbon offsets to cover residual emissions and achieve net-zero emissions from startup.

The project received approval through an Indigenous-led environmental assessment and is subject to 25 legally binding conditions agreed with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation).

Squamish Nation chairperson Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams said "our agreement will apply to every aspect of this project, today and into the future." The BC Energy Regulator's September 2026 project description still lists capacity at 2.1m tonnes a year. The higher production figure remains a target.

Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership owns the export project on Howe Sound, about 7km southwest of Squamish.

Vancouver-based Woodfibre Management Ltd, a privately held Canadian company, operates the facility.

Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada) Limited, part of Singapore-based resource group RGE, holds 70% of the project. Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc owns the remaining 30%.

Enbridge's estimated share of capital costs stands at US$2.9bn, including approximately US$2.1bn spent to date.

BP Gas Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of British energy group BP, has three 15-year LNG offtake agreements covering the terminal's entire initial contracted capacity. The project includes 250,000 cubic metres of floating LNG storage.