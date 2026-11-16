Naftomar linked to four LPG carrier orders in South Korea

Greek gas shipowner Naftomar has been linked to an order for four 9,000-cbm semi-refrigerated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers at HD Hyundai in South Korea, shipbroking sources indicate.

The Athens-based company is expected to take delivery of the vessels between December 2028 and September 2029. The quartet would add 36,000 cbm of capacity to its smaller gas carrier fleet.

Separately, South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured a KRW 272.1bn ($203.9m) contract for four LPG carriers from an unnamed Oceania-based shipping company, a regulatory filing dated 16 November shows.

The contract was signed on 13 November, with completion scheduled for 30 September 2029. Its value represents 1.55% of the shipbuilder's 2025 consolidated revenue.

The agreement includes advance payments, with further instalments tied to construction progress.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai's shipbuilding holding company, has secured orders for 199 vessels worth $21.89bn so far in 2026, reaching 93.9% of its $23.31bn annual target. The total includes 66 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 38 container ships and 19 LNG carriers.

Naftomar already operates smaller South Korean-built gas carriers, including the 9,103-cbm Gaz Explorer, delivered in 2010, and the 9,102-cbm sisterships Gaz Concord and Gaz Venture, delivered in 2011. The Greek owner also contracted four 93,000-cbm very large ammonia carriers at South Korea's Hanwha Ocean in November 2023, in a deal valued at approximately $500m.

Naftomar Shipping and Trading Co. Ltd. Inc. was established in Beirut in 1972 as a petroleum-products trading business. Owned by the Lebanese Zein family, it relocated its business address to Voula, near Athens, in 1991.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company within the HD Hyundai group. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering oversees the group's shipbuilding operations, while Hanwha Ocean is a separate South Korean shipbuilder engaged in commercial and naval vessel construction.