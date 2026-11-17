Changing vessel departure times could reduce sailing time between Rotterdam and South Korea via the Northern Sea Route by up to 13.18 hours without altering the route or speed, according to a study published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

The maximum reduction was calculated for an eastbound voyage from Rotterdam to Busan departing 22 hours earlier than the reference sailing. A westbound voyage from Busan to Rotterdam showed a potential saving of 12.68 hours when departure was brought forward by 20 hours.

Researchers from South Korea's Pukyong National University and the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency examined how changes in departure timing affect vessel exposure to ocean currents and wind.

The modelling covered coastal voyages between Busan and Incheon and Arctic passages between Busan and Rotterdam. Routes and speeds through water were held constant within each scenario, allowing the researchers to isolate the effects of departure timing.

The Arctic calculations used route geometry based on a published voyage map of Panstar Acro but did not represent the vessel's measured operating performance.

At a speed of 12 knots, the maximum calculated sailing-time reduction on the Busan–Incheon coastal route was 3.07 hours.

The corresponding estimated marine gas oil savings were 1.92 tonnes on the coastal route, 7.95 tonnes on the westbound Arctic passage and 8.26 tonnes eastbound. Calculated carbon dioxide emission reductions reached 6.17 tonnes, 25.48 tonnes and 26.48 tonnes, respectively.

However, the potential benefits were considerably smaller when departure adjustments were limited to three hours before or after the scheduled sailing. Under that restriction, median voyage-time savings fell to 0.48 hours on the coastal route, 0.71 hours westbound and 0.70 hours eastbound.

The maximum coastal sailing-time saving also required departure to be delayed by 11 hours. Consequently, the vessel would arrive 7.93 hours later despite spending less time at sea.

The Arctic simulations excluded ice-related speed reductions, route diversions, additional resistance from waves and fuel consumed while waiting. Fuel savings were calculated using reference consumption assumptions rather than measurements from operating vessels.

The findings have not been validated against actual commercial voyages and do not establish year-round navigability of the Northern Sea Route.

The research was conducted by Yulina Putriani Pranoto and Jun Myoung Choi of Pukyong National University, together with Do-Seong Byun and Ju-Eun Park of the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency, which funded the study.

Pukyong National University is a South Korean university based in Busan.

The Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency is a government body responsible for hydrographic and oceanographic services.

MDPI AG is a scientific publishing company registered in Basel, Switzerland. Its publications include the open-access Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.