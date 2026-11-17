The EU's Entry/Exit System could delay crew changes in Dutch ports and trigger laytime and off-hire disputes between shipowners and charterers, Dutch P&I correspondent NNPC Correspondents warned.

The Rotterdam-based company issued its advisory on 10 November, highlighting the risks for non-EU seafarers joining or leaving ships in the Netherlands, including those travelling through other Schengen countries.

Fully operational since 10 April 2026, the system records travel documents, biometric details and external border crossings for non-EU short-stay visitors, generally subject to a 90-day limit in any 180-day period. Seafarers have no general exemption, although special crew-list and shore-leave procedures remain available.

A 30 October paper by European Shipowners, Cruise Lines International Association and Interferry identified registration errors and disrupted vessel turnarounds. At Rotterdam-Rijnmond, seafarers face additional manual checks after kiosk registration.

Border checkpoints in Amsterdam, IJmuiden, Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Vlissingen lack self-service facilities for seafarers. The groups cited an August 2026 crew change involving Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in which one seafarer was incorrectly recorded as remaining in France since May, four had no Schengen entry record and only three had correct records.

In some ports, departures are recorded only when vessels leave Schengen, potentially creating false overstay records for crews trading within the area. Such problems could delay sailings, disrupt subsequent crew travel and generate claims involving off-hire, laytime and repatriation costs.

"EES alone does not excuse delay," NNPC warned, stressing that liability depends on charter-party terms, notice requirements and the circumstances of each case.

Shipowners and agents were advised to check local border procedures, allow additional time for transfers and submit accurate crew lists. They should retain boarding passes, port records, logbooks and registration receipts, document official instructions and delays, and consult their P&I clubs about repatriation costs and immigration-fine cover.

Ferry and cruise operators also face potential passenger-processing delays and associated turnaround claims.

NNPC Correspondents B.V. was established in Rotterdam on 20 February 2021 as a subsidiary of Noord Nederlandsche P&I Club. It provides maritime claims handling and legal assistance in Dutch ports and European waterways.