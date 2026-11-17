Singapore's conventional marine fuel and biofuel bunker sales reached a 2026 monthly high of 5.26m tonnes in October, while refuelling calls climbed to a record 4,008, figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) show.

Fuel sales rose 12.5% from September and 10.6% from October 2025. Bunker calls increased 10.8% month on month and 6.8% year on year, exceeding 4,000 for the first time in records dating back to at least January 2011.

Including liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is counted separately, total bunker sales reached approximately 5.31m tonnes, up 12.3% from September and 10.2% year on year.

High-sulphur fuel oil sales reached a record 2.20m tonnes, an increase of 10.4% month on month and 17.9% year on year. Very-low-sulphur fuel oil sales climbed 16.5% to 2.58m tonnes, their highest level since December 2025.

Distillate sales rose 10.9% to approximately 421,500 tonnes. Alternative fuel sales weakened despite the increase in conventional fuel demand. Biofuel blend sales dropped 34.9% from September and 13.8% year on year to 54,200 tonnes. No sales of pure B100 biofuel were recorded during October.

LNG bunker sales declined for a third consecutive month to 50,000 tonnes, down 2.9% from September and 17.5% from October 2025.

The increase in bunkering activity coincided with higher overall port traffic. Total vessel arrival tonnage rose 8% year on year to 303.5m gross tonnes, while container throughput increased 3.5% from September to 3.96m TEU.

Conventional fuel and biofuel sales totalled 47.23m tonnes in the first 10 months of 2026, up 2.7% from 45.98m tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025.

Singapore introduced electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDNs) as the default documentation format for bunker supplies on 1 April 2025, following trials launched in November 2023.

Shipowners, banks and other stakeholders can verify electronic bunker delivery records through MPA's digitalPORT@SG platform.

Established in 1996, MPA is Singapore's maritime and port regulator, responsible for port development, maritime safety, shipping regulation and maritime decarbonisation. Singapore is the world's largest marine bunkering hub and a major international container transshipment centre.