A cyber breach at Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has highlighted security risks facing buyers of secondhand vessels that may inherit vulnerable digital systems and remote access left by former operators, maritime consultant Argyris Zafeiropoulos warned.

Zafeiropoulos, of Athens-based Resilience & Compliance Advisory, warned that vessels can change hands with administrator accounts, satellite terminals, maintenance software and engine manufacturers’ remote-service connections still accessible to previous owners or contractors.

The warning follows Maersk’s disclosure on 11 November that an intruder had accessed a local legacy IT system inherited through a corporate acquisition and extracted data. The company launched an investigation and took steps to secure the affected system.

“Our findings so far strongly suggest no sensitive data has been disclosed,” Maersk said. The Danish group found no indication that other systems or customer and partner connections through APIs and EDI had been affected. It expected no disruption to bookings or shipment management.

Maersk did not identify the acquired business or indicate that any shipboard systems had been compromised.

Zafeiropoulos urged shipowners to make cybersecurity checks part of pre-purchase inspections, identify remote connections, reset administrator passwords and revoke access held by former owners and contractors. He also called for written records identifying retained supplier connections and security changes completed during vessel handovers.

The warning highlights a gap in the application of international cybersecurity standards to existing vessels. The International Association of Classification Societies’ UR E26 and UR E27 requirements cover ship-wide cyber resilience and onboard systems and equipment, but generally apply only to vessels contracted for construction on or after 1 July 2024.

Japanese classification society ClassNK clarified on 8 June 2026 that changing a vessel’s owner or management company does not automatically make an older, otherwise exempt ship subject to those requirements.

Broader cybersecurity obligations remain in force. IMO resolution MSC.428(98) calls for cyber risks to be incorporated into shipping companies’ safety management systems, with implementation expected by the first annual verification of a company’s Document of Compliance after 1 January 2021.

The EU’s NIS2 directive requires covered operators to issue an early warning within 24 hours of a significant cyber incident and a further notification within 72 hours.

“The cheapest moment to find out what came with a ship is the day it changes hands,” Zafeiropoulos wrote.

Maersk is a Copenhagen-headquartered shipping and logistics group with container shipping, port terminal and inland logistics operations. It generated revenue of $54.0bn in 2025.