Danish marine fuel supplier Bunker One has renewed the charter of the Liberia-flagged bunker tanker MT Tulip and plans to install a mass flow meter (MFM) on the vessel in January 2027 to improve fuel delivery accuracy at Port Louis, Mauritius, according to Bunker One.

The Endress+Hauser system will be fitted during scheduled dry docking. Once the tanker returns to service, Bunker One intends to use the equipment for all its bunker deliveries in Mauritius to reduce disputes over delivered quantities.

“We are investing in new technology to create more transparency,” said Peter Fynsk, Bunker One's managing director for Africa. He linked the investment to improvements in delivery operations and customer confidence.

MT Tulip (IMO 9330434) was built in 2007 and measures 148 metres. The tanker has cargo tank capacity of 17,630 cubic metres and supplies vessels alongside and at anchorage with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and low sulphur marine gas oil (LSMGO).

Mass flow meters measure the actual mass of fuel transferred rather than relying solely on volume measurements, helping to reduce discrepancies caused by temperature changes. Bunker One chief executive Peter Zachariassen emphasised “accurate measurement, transparency and confidence in every delivery” as priorities for improving bunkering operations.

The project follows a similar installation by rival supplier TFG Marine, which equipped MT Hakkasan with an ISO 22192-certified mass flow meter in January 2025. The vessel operates under a joint venture with Mauritius-based Groupe Roland Maurel. Endress+Hauser and certification specialist Metcore International participated in that project.

Bunker One began operations in Port Louis in 2022 and has approximately 20,000 cubic metres of onshore fuel storage capacity. It provides bunkering by tanker and pipeline, with biofuels available on enquiry. The company has not disclosed the installation cost, the duration of the renewed charter or a firm return-to-service date.

Bunker One is the physical marine fuel supply business of Denmark's Bunker Holding group, part of USTC Group. Bunker Holding operates in marine fuel trading and related services, while USTC Group has interests across shipping, energy and logistics.