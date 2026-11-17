Waves exceeding 10 metres could threaten vessels in the Bering Sea off Alaska between 17 and 20 November as a powerful storm develops in the North Pacific, Japanese weather forecaster Weathernews said in its maritime outlook issued on 16 November.

The warning covers waters around the Aleutian Islands, where a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system moving north from southeast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula is expected to generate extremely rough seas.

The Bering Sea storm is part of a wider period of severe weather affecting shipping routes across the North Pacific and North Atlantic, with waves exceeding 6 metres forecast in several areas.

In the Gulf of Alaska, a well-developed low-pressure system is expected to generate significant wave heights above 6 metres. Further periods of heavy seas are forecast east of Japan and north of Hawaii through around 19 November.

Conditions around northern Japan could deteriorate on 18 and 19 November as low-pressure systems over the Sea of Japan and east of Japan strengthen, bringing stronger westerly winds and higher waves.

Two additional systems near Kamchatka could merge over the weekend, extending hazardous conditions across the northwestern Pacific.

In the North Atlantic, a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system is expected to move eastward across the central ocean, generating waves exceeding 6 metres. Rough conditions are forecast to spread towards the Bay of Biscay between 16 and 20 November.

Another storm system could develop south of Greenland over the weekend, bringing high waves to waters east of Newfoundland from 22 November.

The outlook also identifies the possibility of a tropical depression forming near Florida later in the week, although the risk of significant intensification remains low.

The forecasts highlight potential weather hazards for ship operators planning voyages across both oceans.

Weathernews Inc., established in 1986 and headquartered in Chiba, Japan, provides meteorological information and weather-related risk management services. The company operates 31 offices and centres across 21 countries, including eight service and operations centres. It expanded its maritime weather-routing operations through the acquisition of Oceanroutes in 1993.