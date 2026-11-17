Agricultural commodities merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) will provide vessels from its chartered fleet of more than 300 ships for robotic hull-cleaning trials with Neptune Robotics in Singapore, a joint company statement confirmed.

The collaboration forms part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) 18-month In-Water Hull Inspection & Cleaning Innovation Programme. LDC will provide operational feedback as the companies assess cleaning performance and the potential for inspection data to improve hull maintenance and fuel efficiency.

Results are expected in 2028. Neptune’s AI-powered robots inspect hulls and remove marine growth using cavitational waterjets. They clean flat bottoms and vertical sides and are designed to operate in strong currents and poor visibility, preserve antifouling coatings and collect removed material.

Hull fouling increases drag, fuel consumption and emissions. “Maintaining fuel efficiency by managing hull fouling is a practical way to support freight operations and contribute to maritime decarbonisation efforts,” said Fabian Kowatsch, LDC’s shipping decarbonisation lead. Neptune co-founder and chief executive Elizabeth Chan said the collaboration would help advance practical, data-driven technologies to improve shipping efficiency and reduce emissions.

MPA selected Neptune and five other partners in April 2026, after receiving 19 proposals from 36 companies across nine countries. The six participants will receive nearly S$3.7m ($2.87m) in research and development co-funding. The funding covers the wider programme rather than the LDC partnership alone.

Neptune also announced a separate 18-month collaboration with US commodities group Cargill on 2 November, involving robotic hull cleaning, inspection and vessel-efficiency assessments in Singapore.

Netherlands-based LDC was founded in 1851. The company trades and processes agricultural commodities, including grains, oilseeds, sugar, cotton and coffee, and operates in more than 100 countries.

Neptune Robotics develops underwater robotic cleaning and inspection technology. Its service network covers 61 ports in Singapore and China. The company raised US$52m in September 2025 in a funding round led by Granite Asia, an investment firm.