Egyptian marine contractor EDECS Group has won a contract to reinforce a 610-metre quay at DP World's terminal in Angola's Port of Luanda, a company statement confirmed.

The design-and-build project will prepare the existing berth for rail-mounted ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, replacing mobile harbour cranes. The work is intended to speed up cargo handling and allow larger, deeper-draught vessels to call at the terminal.

The contract value and completion date were not disclosed. EDECS will install 120 piles, each 1 metre in diameter and up to 45 metres long, and carry out ultrasonic, dynamic, integrity and load testing. It will also build a reinforced-concrete back beam, extend the existing capping beam and install A150 crane rails, buffers, stow pins, tie-downs, cable drums and panzer belt systems.

The scope includes substations, power-distribution equipment, firefighting systems and other utilities to support the cranes.

EDECS's Hussein El Dessouky said the contract would strengthen cooperation with DP World. Francisco Pinzón, the Panamanian chief executive of DP World Luanda, called the quay works "a milestone in the ongoing transformation of DP World Luanda".

DP World announced a separate $90m investment programme in October to expand the terminal over two years. It plans to lengthen the quay from 610 metres to about 830 metres, increase its operating area from 27 to 37 hectares and raise annual design capacity from 500,000 TEU to 1.2m TEU.

The expansion includes three STS cranes and 12 semi-automated rubber-tyred gantry cranes, allowing simultaneous handling of two Post-Panamax vessels. DP World also secured a 10-year concession extension to 2051. The company has invested more than $260m at Luanda since starting operations in 2021.

The companies also work together in Tanzania, where EDECS is redeveloping seven cargo yards covering about 90,000 square metres at Dar es Salaam's Terminal 1.

Founded in Egypt in 1995, EDECS Group is an engineering, procurement and construction contractor active in marine facilities, transport infrastructure and civil works in the Middle East and Africa.

Dubai-headquartered DP World operates ports and terminals and provides freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply-chain infrastructure services.