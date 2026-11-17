Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group and India's state-controlled Cochin Shipyard Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore building tugs and other specialised vessels in India, the country's shipping ministry said.

The agreement covers cooperation on local construction and manufacturing, rather than a firm order. Neither company has disclosed a contract value, vessel numbers or a construction timetable.

The pact was signed on 16 November at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in New Delhi by Cochin Shipyard finance director and acting chairman and managing director Jose V J and Damen's regional sales director for Asia, Dingeman van Woerden.

India's ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal and ministry secretary Vijay Kumar attended the signing. The proposed partnership also covers other technically advanced vessels and is aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The agreement was announced as India outlined nearly $10bn in potential investment across five planned coastal shipbuilding clusters in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Sonowal said the country's active shipbuilding order pipeline exceeded 150 vessels valued at more than $1.7bn, with export orders accounting for over 80% of the total value. India is targeting a place among the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and top five by 2047.

"Our priority now is to convert today's discussions into projects on the ground," Sonowal said.

Established in 1972 and based in Kochi, Kerala, Cochin Shipyard is an Indian government-controlled shipbuilding and repair company serving commercial and defence customers. Its work includes aircraft carriers, merchant vessels and specialised ships.

Damen is a privately owned Dutch family business founded in 1927. It operates 35 shipyards worldwide and employs about 12,500 people. The group delivered 160 vessels in 2025 and recorded turnover of €3.2bn ($3.52bn).