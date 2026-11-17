Tanker owners linked to Russian shipping group Sovcomflot and several ship managers are among 113 individuals and entities added to the European Union's sanctions list on 16 November, Council documents show.

The package adds 12 individuals and 101 entities, targeting shipping businesses registered in Oman, Seychelles, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, alongside Russian oil companies and nearly 50 banks and financial institutions.

The shipowning listings include Serpentine Marine SPC, Cariba Carriers Ltd, Nitara Carriers Ltd and Prospect International Shipping Limited. Their ownership structures are tied to vessels that had previously belonged to Sovcomflot or affiliated companies.

Russian nationals Igor Konfino and Daniil Mosin were listed as managers of White Agate Marine SPC, Citrine Marine SPC and Serpentine. Russian national Sergey Grib was sanctioned as owner of Legacy Marine LLC and Omega Energy LLC.

The ship managers named include Lynx Ship Management FZCO, Stalwart Shipmanagement FZCO, Grace Shipmanagement FZCO and Greenlight Shipmanagement FZCO, all registered in the UAE, along with Russian companies Legacy Marine and North Fleet Ltd.

The EU also listed Dubai-based Lidoil DMCC, Spikoil DMCC and Tongoil DMCC, as well as oil buyers Amur Investments Limited and Trade X Middle East FZCO. Insurer JSC Balance Insurance was sanctioned for covering tanker GARUDA, which was already subject to EU restrictions. JSC Petersburg Oil Terminal is also on the list.

The new measures freeze assets and prohibit EU businesses from providing funds or economic resources to listed parties. Travel bans apply to individuals.