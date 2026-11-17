Guinea is seeking US and Chinese backing for a $1.9bn deepwater port capable of handling 200,000-tonne Capesize bulkers, Mines and Geology Minister Bouna Sylla said.

The government has completed feasibility studies and is discussing financing with the US International Development Finance Corporation, Chinese investors, the World Bank, African Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation and International Finance Corporation. It has yet to announce firm commitments, a timetable for choosing investors or a construction start date.

The proposed M’Bottiny port at Kouffin, south of Kamsar in Guinea’s Boké region, is designed for a 20-metre draught. Plans include four berths, bauxite storage with provision for alumina, a container and general cargo terminal, a rail loop, an oil terminal and an industrial park.

The multi-user facility would allow bauxite exporters to load larger ships directly rather than rely on barges and offshore transhipment. “It is a port for everyone,” Sylla said. “We want to diversify the sources of funding rather than rely on a single source.”

The project was presented to investors at a 13 November financing roundtable during the Simandou Mining Summit in Conakry. Economy, Finance and Budget Minister Mariama Ciré Sylla and the Guinea Development Board took part in discussions involving the Islamic Development Bank, DP World and Morocco’s Tanger Med.

The African Development Bank provided a $2m grant for studies in 2019. Dutch engineering consultant Haskoning carried out the work, and Guinea validated the preliminary design in November 2025.

The port would follow the roughly $20bn Simandou iron ore development, involving Rio Tinto, China’s Baowu Steel and other partners. That project includes a 600-kilometre railway and a dedicated deepwater export terminal.

Haskoning is a Dutch engineering consultancy founded in 1881 and renamed from Royal HaskoningDHV in May 2025. DP World is a Dubai-based port and logistics operator; Tanger Med is a Moroccan port and logistics complex.

Rio Tinto is a multinational mining group, while Baowu Steel is a Chinese state-owned steel producer.

The Guinea Development Board is a state investment agency established in March 2026.